Zanu-PF 2018 election campaign starts

Zanu-PF yesterday launched a massive election campaign for 2018 general elections where it unveiled its manifesto, regalia, jingles and campaign off-road vehicles at a colourful ceremony held in Harare.Over 3 500 delegates attended the launch in which the party's First Secretary and leader, President Mnangagwa, gave the keynote address.Later President Mnangagwa received a football jersey inscribed number nine (symbolising his striking prowess that will see him score big goals against his opponents) and a ball from Brazilian football legend Julio Baptista, who arrived in the country on Thursday un­der the Zim­babwe Tourism Author­ity's sports tourism pro­gramme.Baptista, who once played for Real Madrid and Arsenal, was accompanied by La Liga's Africa office director Antonio Baradas.The delegates at the manifesto launch comprised winning candidates in the just ended primary elections, representatives of party organs such as the National Consultative Assembly, Central Committee and Politburo members.The theme of the Manifesto is "Unite, Fight Corruption, Develop, Re-engage and Create Jobs."Politburo member and Secretary for Information and Publicity, Simon Khaya-Moyo, led in the unveiling of the regalia which included wrappers, T-shirts, scarfs and caps.Another Politburo member and Secretary for Transport July Moyo then unveiled the vehicles, latest Nissan Navara, saying they would be distributed to all the 92 party administrative districts, provincial structures and winning candidates."The campaigns have started. People need transport. We will give vehicles to all the 92 administrative districts. There are seven vehicles that have already been branded that the President will unveil and those to be unveiled today are destined for Manicaland. Another batch of cars is for winning candidates.There are 210 of them," said Moyo.Roads leading to the venue of the launch was branded with green banners among other party colours including the auditorium.The event was punctuated with entertainment from the Police Band that produced a scintillating performance as they belted out popular songs off from Alick Macheso and Jah Prayzah.Some party supporters notably Abigail Damasane and Joseph Chinotimba could be seen on the dance floor.The event started at midmorning with a devotion from Zion Christian Church leader Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi.New campaign jingles were also played to the delight.Secretary for Administration, Dr Obert Mpofu then welcomed delegates.He said the manifesto had so far been translated into English, Shona, Ndebele and Kalanga. "The process of translating the document into the remaining languages will be completed soon," said Dr Mpofu.Khaya-Moyo led his team in parading the party regalia before July Moyo took over to speak about campaign vehicles.Zanu-PF national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri delivered a vote of thanks on behalf of Vice President Kembo Mohadi whom she said was not feeling well.