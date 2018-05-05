Mnangagwa says, 'Era of imposing candidates over'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Leaders come from the people and the era of imposing candidates is over, President Mnangagwa has said.He told over 3 500 delegates in Harare yesterday at the launch of the Zanu-PF election campaign and party manifesto that no individual was bigger than the party."Leaders must always come from the people," he said amid wild cheers from the delegates."This is a principle, together with fairness, justice, right to freely elect leaders and to stand in any party election must be entrenched into our party's internal democratic tenets and never deviated from."The days of imposition, chicanery and favouritism in our internal electoral processes are dead and buried — never to be resurrected no matter the person's status and standing. We have always been and will always be obligated to do everything in the interest of the people and rely on their strength and carry out the principle of from-the-people-to-the-people. We must fully respect their wishes, experience, rights and roles," the President stated."We should cherish the power conferred on us by the people and our party membership and exercise it discreetly and welcome their supervision. The voice of the people is the voice of God."President Mnangagwa continued: "The party is bigger than its individual members. It is a mass party. The people's party. Zanu-PF ihomwe, tose tinokwana mupocket yeZanu-PF. Asi iwe ukada kutora Zanu-PF uchiiisa muhomwe yako inokupisa ugotsva, uchingotsva, kusvika waibudisa muhomwe mako. I Zanu-PF yisikhwama, sonke siyakwana kuZanu-PF, ayikwani esikhwameni somuntu."Let us shun the propensity for bickering, an unfettered sense of entitlement and general indiscipline."Commenting directly on the recent primary elections, President Mnangagwa said the revolutionary party would not regress on the process of strengthening its internal democratic systems."The last few weeks have seen our party undergo processes to strengthen its internal democratic systems which culminated in the holding of primary elections from April 29 to May 3, 2018, under the newly-created Zanu-PF National Elections Commission."As I exhorted in my statement on the conduct of primary elections issued on Monday 30 April 2018, whatever teething problems we have experienced so far, we have noted them closely," he said."We remain convinced that the democratic course we have started in the management of our party affairs is the correct one. We must thus never deviate from the bold decision we took to deepen and strengthen our internal democratic systems. World over, systems once established get strengthened and fine-tuned over time with all the patience."President Mnangagwa said the party's Politburo would meet today to finalise the list of candidates following contestations in some areas.