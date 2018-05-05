Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's kidnap: The untold story

by Staff reporter
05 May 2018 at 14:00hrs | Views
The name Vernon Johnson Mwaanga may not be familiar to the younger generation of  Zimbabweans. However, in Zambia's body politic, Dr Mwaanga is arguably one of the most respected and influential personalities after the country's founding father and former president Dr Kenneth David Kaunda.

Commonly known as Dr VJ, the man fashioned out an extraordinary life that saw him being appointed Zambia's chief diplomat to the Soviet Union at the tender age of 21 in 1965.

He served in different portfolios under Dr Kaunda's administration.

At one point, he was appointed Foreign Affairs Minister and as Lusaka's chief diplomat at the time, he visited 147 countries across the globe engaging other nations on issues of mutual interest.

In Africa alone, he visited 47 countries.

Due to his unparalleled intellectual prowess, he also served in other critical portfolios such as information and intelligence.

Dr Mwaanga has now retired from active politics, but remains an oasis of knowledge in Zambia and a force to reckon with.

He is now largely into consultancy giving advice where necessary.

In short, the man has seen it all with regards to African politics.

But what is the importance of this witty Zambian politician to Zimbabwe's body politic?

Last week The Herald had a rare opportunity to speak to Dr Mwaanga, who revealed unrecorded yet important history about President Mnangagwa's long political career.

In the refreshing interview, Dr VJ revealed for the first time that President Mnangagwa was once kidnapped in Zambia during the liberation struggle.

His vivid and graphic account of the kidnapping proved that the war was not a stroll in the park.

Dr VJ narrates what President Mnangagwa went through in his quest to have Zimbabwe free.

"After the (military) training he (President Mnangagwa) went through, he came back with the Zanu leadership here. Internal problems then started surfacing," said Dr Mwaanga.

"There was apparent factionalism in Zanu at the time. One of the days during my tenure as Foreign Minister of Zambia, my security guard rang my home doorbell and said that Mrs Mnangagwa was at the gate, wanted to see me urgently and she was crying.

"I told the guard to let her in. When she came in I asked her what the problem was. She said her husband had been kidnapped by a rival faction.

"We knew which faction it was and they had camped somewhere in  Lusaka."

The soft-spoken politician then took a long breath and continued: "I got in touch with the commissioner of the police and asked him to go to the camp. We knew where the camp was. I told them to go and release Mr Mnangagwa. When they arrived at the camp, armed people who were there resisted.

‘‘The police retreated because here (in Lusaka) they are not armed.

"When they retreated, they reported to me that they had been engaged militarily by the elements they found on the ground.

"I phoned the army commander and I asked him to send soldiers to the camp to go and have Mr Mnangagwa released. I told them to use any amount of force necessary to secure his release. When they got there, they tried to put up resistance but the soldiers were well armed. The soldiers warned them that if they tried they may light up the whole camp. They went in and I told them to disarm everyone. They found Mr Mnangagwa tied to a tree in that camp. They took photos and then untied him."

He said after long discussions with Zanu leaders, part of its operations moved to Mozambique.

Asked why President Mnangagwa was kidnapped, Dr Mwaanga said: "They considered that he belonged to another faction. It was part of the factional wars. He was considered to belong to one main group which was supportive of President Mugabe at the time."

Despite this life-threatening incident, Dr Mwaanga said, President Mnangagwa remained committed to the struggle and never budged.

In any case, Dr Mwaanga said, President Mnangagwa decided it was time to exert more pressure on the enemy.

"He was very consistent on his commitment to have Zimbabwe liberated," he said.

"Liberating Zimbabwe meant everything to him. He was a very unassuming person, very much on the quieter side. He didn't talk too much but his commitment to the liberation of Zimbabwe was absolutely total. He wanted to see Zimbabwe become independent at whatever expense even if it cost his own life – that the Smith regime has to be removed and that all their satellites, the (Abel) Muzorewas they were just the same and had to be fought in the same manner.

"He wanted the struggle to be executed in a very meticulous manner. He was a very serious person and committed really. At the time, I remember my discussions with him were not about him getting any position, but about him being able to liberate the country. He said just like every other Zimbabwean, he would find something to do afterwards. ‘There will be something for all of us to do in a free Zimbabwe.'

"It was not about himself. It was about the country. That is something that always impressed me about him. His commitment to the country and not himself. He sacrificed a lot and he was prepared to sacrifice even his life."

In this new dispensation where President Mnangagwa is now the Head of State and Government, Dr Mwaanga urged Zimbabweans to give him maximum support as he implements his economic vision.

Said Dr Mwaanga: "I have a feeling that once given his own mandate, he will then be able to form a Government which will reflect his own vision about the future of Zimbabwe.

"He (President Mnangagwa) kept repeating to me that ‘my brother VJ, Zimbabwe is open for business.' I keep a close eye on what is happening in Zimbabwe and I think once free, fair and credible elections are held, Zimbabwe will move forward.

"Once given a chance to rebuild the country, I am convinced that President Mnangagwa will do the right thing for the country and put Zimbabwe back on the growth trajectory so that the economy begins to grow."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Extra lessons on offerb

Golf for swap

For sale is vonyx speaker set

On sale is pa system

Honda fit for sale

B2800 on sale

Comforters for sale

Cattle breeding investment


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

18 mins ago | 50 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

23 mins ago | 119 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

28 mins ago | 152 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

1 hr ago | 756 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

1 hr ago | 565 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

1 hr ago | 313 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

1 hr ago | 379 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

1 hr ago | 246 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 560 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

3 hrs ago | 1966 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

3 hrs ago | 872 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4550 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 911 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 395 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1533 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 302 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 139 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 376 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 390 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 358 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 393 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 376 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 361 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 427 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 689 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 276 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 117 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 515 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 46 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

5 hrs ago | 365 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

5 hrs ago | 920 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

5 hrs ago | 301 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

5 hrs ago | 439 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

5 hrs ago | 200 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

5 hrs ago | 157 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

5 hrs ago | 356 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

5 hrs ago | 196 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

5 hrs ago | 291 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

5 hrs ago | 383 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

5 hrs ago | 514 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days