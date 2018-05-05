Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Spencer Banda denies bedding a married woman

by Staff reporter
05 May 2018 at 14:08hrs | Views
PROMINENT ZBCtv and Star FM sports reporter Spencer Banda was a social media hit yesterday as pictures of him half dressed circulated amid allegations that he was caught red handed bedding a married woman.

According to the social media reports, Banda was thoroughly beaten by the woman's husband after he allegedly caught him bedding his wife on their matrimonial bed.

The pictures of Banda in shorts, half dressed and seated on a concrete floor with a seemingly swollen face, flooded WhatsApp groups from the morning and got people talking. A recording that is reportedly by Banda trying at lengths to explain the situation also started circulating.

In the voice note, Banda, who had attended South African songstress Lira's show at the Harare International Festival of the Arts (Hifa) said he was assaulted on his way home.

He vehemently denied allegations that he was having an affair with a married woman whom he claims supplies socks for his rugby team.

"I left Hifa at around 8:10PM after attending Lira's show. I was intending to drive home to Darwendale when I decided to pass through (Kambuzuma) to pick up stockings that were left over from an order that had been placed by my team.

"We had ordered 50 and we'd only got 40. I hadn't had time to collect the 10 that were left so I decided to just drive to Kambuzuma and pick these stockings. Just when I had received my parcel and was outside by the road, a car came and parked ahead of me.

"People came out and dragged me and said that 'you're getting a (inaudible) from someone's wife'. I tried to explain to them that this is purely business," narrates Banda in the voice note.

He said after the assailants realised it was him, they started assaulting him for having an affair with this supplier of stockings.

"But they got overly excited after they realised it was me as they started to assault me. There's a mob that had gathered around of almost 50 to 60 people.
Everybody started to clap me willy nilly and they were accusing me of dating or sleeping with this lady. But I didn't touch this lady as I was in my car and just receiving my parcels," insisted Banda.

"As the mob was beating me up, I tried getting up to go to the police. I didn't manage to do so at first but when I got a chance, I sneaked away and ran to the police station and made a report."

He said he had since received medical attention and is now hoping that the law takes its course.

"We're at Parirenyatwa doing my medicals and hoping the law takes its course. It was a very unpleasant situation that I had to go through."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

On sale is pa system

Sofas on sale

Golf for swap

Laptops on sale

Closure on sale

Extra lessons on offerb

B2800 on sale

Boschveld roosters for sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

17 mins ago | 47 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

22 mins ago | 106 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

27 mins ago | 145 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

1 hr ago | 743 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

1 hr ago | 557 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

1 hr ago | 310 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

1 hr ago | 373 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

1 hr ago | 243 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 558 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1454 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

3 hrs ago | 1963 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

3 hrs ago | 872 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4535 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 911 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 395 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1531 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 301 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 137 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 376 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 388 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 358 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 393 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 375 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 427 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 688 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 275 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 514 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 46 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

5 hrs ago | 364 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

5 hrs ago | 916 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

5 hrs ago | 300 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

5 hrs ago | 438 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

5 hrs ago | 199 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

5 hrs ago | 157 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

5 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

5 hrs ago | 291 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

5 hrs ago | 383 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

5 hrs ago | 514 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days