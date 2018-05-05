Latest News Editor's Choice


Alleged gangster killer gets 7 years for robbery

by Staff reporter
05 May 2018
A THUG from Bulawayo who allegedly killed his gangster friend and robbed a father and his daughters of a cellphone and $4 has been sentenced to seven years in prison for robbery.

Mbonisi Tatenda Moyo (33) from Old Pumula suburb is facing murder charges for allegedly stabbing to death Dumisani Nyathi (22) of Vundu Flats in Makokoba and dumping his body in a bushy area.

He allegedly committed the crime with Menzi Ncube who is at large.

Moyo, in a case separate from the murder charge, was yesterday convicted of robbery by Bulawayo regional magistrate Mr Crispen Mberewere.

The magistrate sentenced him to seven years in jail. He suspended two years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.
On Thursday, Moyo was suspected to have previous convictions. However, it was discovered that he does not have any.

Moyo said he was sorry and had made a mistake.

Prosecuting, Mr Manyiwa said Moyo, Ncube and the now deceased Nyathi waylaid and robbed a man and his daughters who were on their way to Mpilo Central Hospital to visit a relative.

He said on April 11 at around 5AM, they attacked Siapota Dube (56), Vanisher Ndlovu (24) and Sithembinkosi Ndlovu (22) in a bushy area between Entumbane and Barbourfields suburbs.

"The three were about three kilometres away from the hospital behind the National Railways of Zimbabwe diesel shed when they were approached by the gang from behind who appeared to be in a hurry and requested to pass," he said.

The prosecutor said Dube and his daughters stood by the footpath to give them way. Instead of passing, the trio produced a knobkerrie and knife while demanding cash and cellphones.

"Dube was robbed of his Samsung Z4 cellphone worth $70 which had an Econet line while Vanisher was robbed of $4 bond notes. The gang searched Sithembinkosi and discovered she had no valuables. They beat Dube up before fleeing," he said.

Dube sustained serious injuries. He had a cut on the forehead, fractured right finger, swollen face and ribs as a result of the attack.

Moyo will be back in court to answer to the murder charge on Tuesday next week.


Source - chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days