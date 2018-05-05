Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe schools in Guinness longest marimba quest

by Staff reporter
05 May 2018
ZIMBABWE schools will try and break the Guinness World record of the largest marimba ensemble later this month with a festival that will take place at Prince Edward High School in Harare.

The world record is currently held by Oxley State School from Brisbane, Australia where 108 people played the marimba on November 3, 2016.

Dubbed the ZiMarimba Fest, the local event will be held on May 25 with participating schools from all over the country converging in Harare to try and break the two-year record.

According to ZiMarimba Fest organiser Monica Gwindi, indications so far are that they will break the record.

"Participants are from both junior and senior schools in areas like Ruwa, Mutare, Nyanga, Masvingo, Marondera and Chishawasha, as well as high density schools from Zengeza, Highfields, and Hwedza.The schools that have confirmed their participation are an encouraging indication that we'll surpass the 108 people to participate.

"We sent out invitations to 100 schools from around the country and when schools open, we'll have a clearer picture of how many pupils will participate," said Gwindi.

Explaining what they need to do to break the world record, Gwindi said all they had to do was to play a song for five minutes in unison.

She said there were other activities pencilled for the day including an appearance by Ammara Brown as well as a mini-marimba challenge for the participants.

The quest is the brainchild of 17-year-old Mpiwa Gwindi who is part of the organisers.

A multi-talented performer, Gwindi is also part of local performers who will be travelling to the US in July to compete at the World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) in Hollywood.

The ZiMarimba Fest has been endorsed by the Zimbabwean Tourism Authority, the Zimbabwe College of Music, the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe, and the Jesuit Education Office.

Source - chronicle

Comments

