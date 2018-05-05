Bongo to be buried tomorrow

News / National

by Staff reporter

SLAIN cross border transporter (umalayitsha), Bongani "Bongo" Ndlovu, will be buried at West Park Cemetery in Bulawayo tomorrow.Ndlovu (43), was killed last week on Saturday outside Zarah Lounge, allegedly by four assailants namely Andrew Ndebele, Adrian Mguni, Thamsanqa Mlalazi and Mhlanguli Mguni.The four were arrested but only two, Adrian Mguni and Ndebele, have appeared in court facing a murder charge.Family spokesperson Mr Hillary Ndlovu-Tshuma said a service would be held at Doves Funeral Parlour in the City Centre."The service will start at 8.30AM on Sunday at the Doves Funeral Parlour in Bulawayo. We hope that by 10.30AM we will be done with the service and we'll be heading to West Park Cemetery. That's where he'll find his final resting place," said Mr Ndlovu-Tshuma.Ndebele (22) from Lemon Groove, Hillcrest and Mguni (29), a Messenger of Court, were remanded in custody to Monday after appearing in court last week.The reason why Ndlovu was assaulted was not mentioned in court.Ndlovu is survived by a wife and five children.Mourners are gathered at number 32 Hofmeyer Square in North End, Bulawayo.