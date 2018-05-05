Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC Alliance targets Diaspora vote

by Staff reporter
05 May 2018 at 14:13hrs | Views
THE MDC Alliance's desperation for votes in the coming elections has seen it targeting Diasporans hoping they can influence their relatives in Zimbabwe to vote for them.

Most Zimbabwean families are supported by their Diaspora based relatives. MDC Alliance presidential candidate Advocate Nelson Chamisa is in the United Kingdom canvassing for votes ahead of the coming election despite the fact that Diasporans are unlikely to participate in the national polls.

In an interview yesterday, MDC Alliance spokesperson and MDC president Professor Welshman Ncube admitted that the coalition was targeting local voters through their foreign based relatives.

"They (Diasporans) have capacity to campaign and persuade their relatives, their friends at home to participate in the election and equally they have the capacity to support particular candidates and particular constituencies, logistically, strategically, planning material, regalia…," said Prof Ncube.

"Those are some of the reasons why they are critical in this election. And that is why we continue to engage them directly in rallies such as the one that the Alliance candidate is going to have in the United Kingdom."

He said the MDC Alliance was also already on the ground campaigning in the country through holding star rallies and door to door campaigns.

However, he expressed disappointment over the disintegration of opposition parties saying it has weakened their chances of making an impact in the coming elections.

The formation of the MDC Alliance has seen several parties within it splitting, with the latest being the MDC-T.

"We have always regretted that the attempt to build unity have unfortunately somewhat incomprehensively caused divisions, when in fact working with others would make us more united," said Prof Ncube. "It is regrettable that there are those who have strenuously opposed working with others. We don't understand why consolidation which would give us better chance is opposed by some people. Obviously, having anti-alliance people in all parties weakens the alliance to some extent." 


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #MDC, #Alliance, #Diaspora

Comments

On sale is pa system

Sofas on sale

Golf for swap

Laptops on sale

Closure on sale

Extra lessons on offerb

B2800 on sale

Boschveld roosters for sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

17 mins ago | 44 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

22 mins ago | 100 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

26 mins ago | 143 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

1 hr ago | 738 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

1 hr ago | 556 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

1 hr ago | 310 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

1 hr ago | 373 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

1 hr ago | 242 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 558 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1453 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

3 hrs ago | 1959 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

3 hrs ago | 871 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4532 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 911 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 394 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1529 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 301 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 136 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 376 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 388 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 358 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 393 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 375 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 427 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 688 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 275 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 513 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

5 hrs ago | 364 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

5 hrs ago | 915 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

5 hrs ago | 300 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

5 hrs ago | 438 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

5 hrs ago | 199 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

5 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

5 hrs ago | 291 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

5 hrs ago | 379 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

5 hrs ago | 514 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days