Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sobusa Gula-Ndebele sucked in land wrangle

by Staff reporter
05 May 2018 at 14:13hrs | Views
FORMER Attorney-General Mr Sobusa Gula-Ndebele is embroiled in an acrimonious legal wrangle with a Gweru woman who is accusing him of "fraudulently" selling her farm, which is part of her late husband's contested estate.

Mrs Juliet Mtetwa is accusing Mr Sobusa Gula-Ndebele, in his capacity as the executor, of depriving her of her right to inherit her late husband's estate as a surviving spouse.

She wants an order nullifying the distribution account for her late husband Maboni Aaron Mtetwa's estate, saying it was fraught with gross irregularities.

In papers before the court, Juliet, who is being represented by Mhaka Attorneys, cited Mr Gula-Ndebele, the Master of the High Court, the Registrar of Deeds, Benbert Investments, a company that bought her late husband's farm, her two step sons Nkosilathi and Vusumuzi and a niece, Ms Miriam Muvirimi, as respondents.

In her founding affidavits, Juliet said she was customarily married to the late Maboni Aaron Mtetwa as his second wife.

She said soon after the death of her husband on May 19 in 1995, the elder wife, Maggie Mtetwa, was appointed the sole heir to the estate according to the certificate of heir of guardianship issued by the community court resident magistrate on November 3, 1995.

"For a reason that does not appear in the estate file that I have obtained, Maggie Mtetwa was appointed the sole heir to the estate of the late Maboni Aaron Mtetwa by the Master of the High Court. That was in spite of me being the co-wife and entitled to an equal share of the estate. It was also despite the fact that my late husband had several children from different women who were also entitled to benefit," she said.

"As a result of the anomaly of recognising only one widow in the estate, the properties, which included a farm in Kwekwe, was granted to Maggie."
Juliet said when Maggie died in 2010, she purportedly left a will in which she directed the executor to sell the farm and share the proceeds among family members.

The will was prepared by Mr Gula-Ndebele, who is alleged to be a close relative to the late Maggie.

Juliet said the will ignored the fact that she is a co-wife entitled to half of the farm as a surviving spouse.

She said she and her only son, Ephraim, are supposed to be allocated 25 percent each of the estate while the remainder goes to her late husband's other children.

Juliet said they face eviction from the farm after Mr Gula-Ndebele sold it to Benbert Investments.

She wants an order declaring null and void the will purportedly written by the late Maggie. Juliet also wants the will to be reopened by the Master of the High Court and the beneficiaries be consulted on the propriety of the sale of the shares.

She is also seeking an order compelling the Registrar of Deeds to cancel all title deeds issued in respect of the farm. Juliet wants Mr Gula-Ndebele to cease dealing with the affairs of the estate so that a different executor is appointed.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Gula, #Ndebele, #Land

Comments

On sale is pa system

Sofas on sale

Golf for swap

Laptops on sale

Closure on sale

Extra lessons on offerb

B2800 on sale

Boschveld roosters for sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

17 mins ago | 44 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

22 mins ago | 98 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

26 mins ago | 143 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

1 hr ago | 735 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

1 hr ago | 555 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

1 hr ago | 310 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

1 hr ago | 373 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

1 hr ago | 242 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 558 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1453 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

3 hrs ago | 1956 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

3 hrs ago | 871 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4531 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 909 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 394 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 301 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 136 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 376 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 388 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 358 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 392 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 375 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 427 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 688 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 275 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 513 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

5 hrs ago | 363 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

5 hrs ago | 915 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

5 hrs ago | 300 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

5 hrs ago | 438 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

5 hrs ago | 199 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

5 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

5 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

5 hrs ago | 291 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

5 hrs ago | 379 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

5 hrs ago | 514 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days