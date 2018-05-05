Zanu-PF manifesto highlights

News / National

by Staff reporter

TRANSFORM Zimbabwe into a middle-income economy by 2030. The party will focus aggressively on re-opening the country for business with the global economy community so as to rebuild our industries, create more jobs, eradicate the scourge of poverty and uplift people's livelihoodsUphold the land reform agenda that has greatly empowered the people of Zimbabwe.Attaining an economic growth rate of at least 6% per annum over the period 2018-2023.Targeting $5 billion annual foreign direct investment inflows and $10 billion in domestic investment.Increasing industrial capacity utilisation to at least 90% by 2023.Delivering 1,5 million medium income housing units over the period 2018-2023.Accelerate the harmonisation of investment laws in order to improve ease of doing business in the country.Increase provision of rural electricity.Capacitation of the National Railways of Zimbabwe, improve road network for Victoria Falls-Bulawayo-Harare-Mutare.Provision of the Chitungwiza-Harare fast rail.Enhance the science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics programmes.Re-integration into the global economy.