Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC kick-starts primary elections

by Staff reporter
05 May 2018 at 14:19hrs | Views
The Nelson Chamisa-led MDC will kick-start their primary elections today to pick candidates for Zimbabwe's looming general elections.

This comes as the ruling Zanu-PF's just-ended primary elections have been sullied by accusations of ballot-stuffing, multiple voting and violence, observers and participants said, raising fears of further turmoil in looming national elections.  MDC secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora told the Daily News that rival candidates who want are going to meet starting today and if they reach an agreement who to field, they will invite the party leadership to endorse the decision.

"The consensus building is starting tomorrow (today), the candidates themselves meet when they agree on consensus building they will invite us. As for primaries, we are likely to do one province at a given time. We have no access to state resources like Zanu-PF," Mwonzora said.

He said the MDC has managed to look at the appeals and finished the issue on Thursday.

"We have finalised the appeals by some candidates who thought that they were unfairly disqualified. We are going to start with the consensus building,"  Mwonzora said.

With the party having resolved to reserve 20 percent of the seats to youths and 50 percent for women, there will be battles of titanic proportions in various constituencies where rookies have dared to take on sitting MPs and other bigwigs in the MDC national standing committee.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews
More on: #MDC, #Primary, #Elections

Comments

Wanted is a 1 acre stand to buy in burnside, byo. transfer available.

Extra lessons on offerb

Handbag sets on sale

B2800 on sale

Boschveld roosters for sale

House to rent available

On sale is pa system

Comforters for sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

16 mins ago | 38 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

21 mins ago | 90 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

25 mins ago | 137 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

1 hr ago | 721 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

1 hr ago | 545 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

1 hr ago | 306 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

1 hr ago | 369 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

1 hr ago | 239 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 557 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

3 hrs ago | 1948 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

3 hrs ago | 870 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4521 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 909 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1525 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 300 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 136 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 375 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 388 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 308 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 357 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 392 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 374 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 359 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 426 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 687 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 275 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 131 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 512 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

5 hrs ago | 362 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

5 hrs ago | 912 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

5 hrs ago | 299 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

5 hrs ago | 438 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

5 hrs ago | 199 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

5 hrs ago | 154 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

5 hrs ago | 353 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

5 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

5 hrs ago | 291 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

5 hrs ago | 378 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

5 hrs ago | 514 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days