10 armed men raid Gutu's law chambers

News / National

by Staff reporter

More than 10 masked robbers reportedly punched a security guard to the ground at Thokozani Khupe-led MDC deputy president Obert Gutu's law chambers in Harare on Wednesday and ran off without stealing anything."There was a break-in at Negona Chambers around midnight on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. More than 10 burglars armed with iron bars broke into our premises and severely assaulted the security guard who was on duty. The guard suffered very serious head injuries and we evacuated him to a local hospital for emergency medical treatment," Gutu said."The thugs vandalised the outside alarm system sensors and they also broke the kitchen door using iron bars. The timeous arrival of two Safeguard Security reaction teams saved our security guard's life since he had been left for dead."