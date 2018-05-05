Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa appoints first shona Zimbabwe/SA ambassador

by Staff reporter
05 May 2018 at 14:24hrs | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed David Hamadziripi as Zimbabwe's new ambassador to South Africa.

Hamadzirpi will replace Isaac Moyo, who is now the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) boss.

Moyo took over as head of CIO after it had run for a few months without a substantive head following the elevation of Happyton Bonyongwe to a Cabinet post in former President Robert Mugabe's last reshuffle before his ouster in November last year

In a notice in the government gazette yesterday, chief secretary to the president and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda said the president has appointed the ambassador in terms of the Constitution.

"It is hereby notified that His Excellency the president has, in terms of section 110(2)(i) and 204 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (no. 20) Act 2013, appointed Mr David Douglas Hamadziripi as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Republic of South Africa."

Hamadziripi is the former acting secretary in the Foreign Affairs ministry.

Source - dailynews

