Zanu-PF extends olive branch to nurses

News / National

by Staff reporter

LESS than a month after sacking a reported 5,000 nurses and under a week before teachers embark on what threatens to be a crippling strike, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has promised to review the working conditions of civil servants.Mnangagwa told Zanu-PF officials attending the ruling party's manifesto launch in Harare that teachers, nurses and are critical to the country's future."The Labour force is pivotal is shaping our destiny. The service of teachers, nurses and doctors will be reviewed for the betterment of their service," President Mnangagwa said Friday.He, however, did not give a timeline of when this will happen.