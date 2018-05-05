MDC-T candidate verification exercise ends in chaos

News / National

by Staff reporter

AN MDC-T candidate verification process ended prematurely in Kwekwe last week after the National Chairperson Morgan Komichi touched a raw nerve by mentioning the emotive issue of an alliance with other parties.Komichi, according to sources who attended the closed door meeting, was presiding over the verification of parliamentary and council candidate selection process ahead of the party's primary polls which are slated for this weekend."The chairperson was going through the provisional list to check on the names of the candidates in Midlands North," said a source close to the developments.The country's largest opposition had resolved to go for primaries only when consensus on candidature failed.This publication gathered that all hell broke loose when Komichi announced that Mbizo Constituency was earmarked for the alliance."The moment Komichi announced that Mbizo was earmarked for the MDC Alliance partners and the party was instead going to support a candidate seconded by the alliance that's when all hell broke loose," a source said.