Coltart blasts ZANU PF manifesto

by Simbarashe Sithole

Former Minister of Education David Coltart has blasted ZANU PF manifesto calling the leadership Godfathers of corruption and parents of pot holes.Coltart responded to ZANU PF manifesto which was launched yesterday were the party promised to fight corruption and deal with road development."I see the Godfathers of corruption and Parents of pot holes are now promising to "fight corruption "& build spaghetti roads!" he said via micro blogging Tweeter.He also reminded people that the same leadership gave fake promises inform of 2 million jobs in the last election but to date they have sent thousand out of employment."These are the same people who last election promised to create 2 million jobs but have put thousands out of jobs since 2013."Apparently, the ruling party has begun its 2018 election campaigns.