Re-run for Zanu-PF primaries

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zanu-PF Politburo has ordered a re-run in less than 10 constituencies mainly in Mashonaland West Province and Harare, where gross malpractices were recorded during the just ended primary elections.The list of candidates who won has been approved by the Politburo and the names will be published by the commissariat department, while independent verification teams will be dispatched to areas where concerns in the conduct of the elections were raised.An Extraordinary Session of the Zanu-PF Politburo was convened at the party headquarters today to deliberate on the primary elections that were held from the 29th of April to the 1st of May, for prospective councillors, national assembly and senatorial candidates who will contest on the Zanu-PF ticket in the forthcoming general elections.Briefing journalists after the meeting, Zanu-PF secretary for administration Dr Obert Mpofu who was representing the party's national spokesperson and secretary for information and publicity Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo said the Politburo is satisfied with the way the elections were conducted as well as the enthusiasm shown by the electorate across the country which is a clear indication of deepening democracy in the party.However, the Politburo resolved to send independent verification teams to all areas where irregularities and malpractices were recorded while about ten constituencies in Mashonaland West and Harare have been ordered to conduct a re-rerun."The commissariat department will communicate with constituencies where a re-run has been ordered. The Politburo has approved a list of those candidates that won in the primary elections and the details will be published by the commissariat department," said Dr Mpofu.The Politburo acknowledged the primary elections were a learning curve and valuable lessons have been taken note of and will be effected accordingly as the party intensifies preparations for the 2018 harmonised elections."As you are aware yesterday we launched our party manifesto, regalia and campaign. All our provinces are geared for massive campaigns with President Emmerson Mnangagwa as our presidential candidate," he said.Dr Mpofu said a number of people who tried to cause disturbances were arrested which is a demonstration of how serious President Mnangagwa is with regards to dealing with unruly elements.Zanu-PF established an elections commission to manage the revolutionary party's primary elections in line with provisions of the party's constitution.