PHOTOS: Mthwakazi President leads local and foreign journalists to Bhalagwe

MRP President Mqondisi Moyo, today the 4th of May, visited Bhalagwe in the company of local and Foreign Journalists. Bhalagwe mine is notoriously known for the ruthless activities of the fifth Brigade that massacred thousands of innocent men and women of Matebeleland.The visit comes shortly after another one in S.A. where the MRP President was invited for the launch of a book entitled Matabele Rising, by one British writer. These invitations are evidently, a display of the confidence in his leadership and his unwavering fight for the freedom of the people of Mthwakazi.Mqondisi is surely credited for the international publicity of the heinous acts of the Gukurahundi massacre. He has worked tirelessly in resisting The political program of attempting to extinguish and wish away, the Gukurahundi genocide. The coup government of Mnangagwa has tried unsuccessfully to suppress the quest for justice by the victims of Gukurahundi.Bhalagwe mines still conceals the truth of how many bodies were dumped into the mine. The journalists were petrified by the revelations of the reality of the pain that remains buried in the tunnels of the Bhalagwe mines.Local community members also gave chilling accounts of their experiences of Bhalagwe. Although Mnangagwa tried his mantra of letting bygones be bygones, Bhalagwe continues to spook him in demand for justice.We applaud the tireless members of MRP for working hard to defend the political space of the people of Mthwakazi. Forward ever, backward never.Sisonke Sibambene SinguMthwazi Sizokulungisa.For Peace and Justice in Our Lifetime.MRP Office of the Presidency