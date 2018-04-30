Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PHOTOS: Mthwakazi President leads local and foreign journalists to Bhalagwe

by Staff reporter
19 hrs ago | Views
MRP President Mqondisi Moyo, today the 4th of May, visited Bhalagwe in the company of local and Foreign Journalists. Bhalagwe mine is notoriously known for the ruthless activities of the fifth Brigade that massacred thousands of innocent men and women of Matebeleland.

The visit comes shortly after another one in S.A. where the MRP President was invited for the launch of a book entitled Matabele Rising, by one British writer. These invitations are evidently, a display of the confidence in his leadership and his unwavering fight for the freedom of the people of Mthwakazi.

Mqondisi is surely credited for the international publicity of the heinous acts of the Gukurahundi massacre. He has worked tirelessly in resisting The political program of attempting to extinguish and wish away, the Gukurahundi genocide. The coup  government of Mnangagwa has tried unsuccessfully to suppress the quest for justice by the victims of Gukurahundi.

Bhalagwe mines still conceals the truth of how many bodies were dumped into the mine. The journalists were petrified by the revelations of the reality of the pain that remains buried in the tunnels of the Bhalagwe mines.

Local community members also gave chilling accounts of their experiences of Bhalagwe.  Although Mnangagwa tried his mantra of letting bygones be bygones, Bhalagwe continues to spook him in demand for justice.

We applaud the tireless members of MRP for working hard to defend the political space of the people of Mthwakazi. Forward ever, backward never.











Sisonke Sibambene SinguMthwazi Sizokulungisa.

For Peace and Justice in Our Lifetime.
MRP Office of the Presidency



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - MRP Office of the Presidency

Comments

Serlbornpark house for sale

Cattle breeding investment

Boschveld roosters for sale

Alumnium work on offer

Comforters for sale

On sale is vw polo

Nissan teana for sale in a give away price

Golf for swap


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

14 mins ago | 32 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

19 mins ago | 82 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

24 mins ago | 131 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

1 hr ago | 696 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

1 hr ago | 536 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

1 hr ago | 300 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

1 hr ago | 361 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

1 hr ago | 234 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 555 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1442 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

3 hrs ago | 1942 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

3 hrs ago | 869 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4510 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 907 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1521 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 299 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 136 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 374 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 387 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 306 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 355 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 391 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 372 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 356 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 426 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 686 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 274 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 510 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

5 hrs ago | 362 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

5 hrs ago | 907 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

5 hrs ago | 298 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

5 hrs ago | 437 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

5 hrs ago | 198 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

5 hrs ago | 154 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

5 hrs ago | 352 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

5 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

5 hrs ago | 291 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

5 hrs ago | 377 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

5 hrs ago | 512 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days