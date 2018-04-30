Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Doors shut on losing Zanu-PF bigwigs

by Staff Reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF's Politburo has endorsed the candidature of just below 2 000 cadres who won intra-party polls to represent the ruling party in the 2018 harmonised elections.

However, there will be re-runs in about 10 National Assembly constituencies because legitimate concerns were raised about the polling processes there.

The thumbs up was given to around 200 National Assembly aspirants, 60 Senate candidates, 60 Women's quota representatives, 48 provincial council hopefuls, and about 1 900 prospective local authority councillors.

The endorsements sound the death knell for several Politburo members and ministers who lost in the primaries as Zanu-PF continues on its renewal path.

The candidates were to be officially named on Friday at Zanu-PF's 2018 Election Manifesto and Campaign Launch in Harare, but this was postponed to give the Politburo an opportunity to make a determination on grievances raised by losing aspirants.

A record number of more than 8 000 candidates took part in the primaries that gripped national attention and showcased the ruling party's reinvigorated internal democracy.

After yesterday's Extraordinary Politburo meeting, Zanu-PF National Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu said: "Sitting at our extraordinary session, the Zanu-PF Politburo has been deliberating on the primary elections which were held across the country from the 29th of April to the 1st of May 2018.

"A list of successful candidates to represent the party for the National Assembly, Senatorial seats, Women's representatives quota and councillors was approved by the Politburo.

"The results will be published by the Commissariat Department and communicated to all provinces in due course.

"The Politburo also resolved to send independent investigations teams to all areas where malpractices could have been conducted or noticed.

"As a party, the primary elections were a learning curve for our preparations for the 2018 national harmonised elections.

"The Politburo has also resolved to have a rerun in constituencies where gross malpractices were noted or identified. The Commissariat Department will inform the affected constituencies at the earliest possible time."

Asked how many constituencies were affected, Dr Mpofu said: "They are very few, they are less than ten and they are mostly in Mashonaland West and Harare provinces. But full details of these constituencies will be pronounced by the Commissariat Department.

"We have areas where we have not received results and we expect to receive the results anytime from now and they are also going to be dealt in the manner other results have been dealt with."

Dr Mpofu said the record number of participants in the primaries exhibited a healthy democracy in Zanu-PF.

He said all candidates were expected to popularise the manifesto.

"…. (On Friday) we launched our party manifesto, regalia and campaign for the 2018 national harmonised elections and now all our provinces are geared for the massive campaign with our President, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, as our Presidential candidate.

"The manifesto has been translated into most of the official languages and these have been distributed to areas relating to those languages in the manifesto. This is something we have not done before," he said.

Dr Mpofu added:"Our regulations and guidelines state that if you have pending cases of criminal nature, you may not be allowed to stand for the elections."

He said the arrest of candidates and members who tried to disturb the primary elections was an indication of President Mnangagwa's resolve to uphold the rule of law and promote free, fair and credible polls at party and national level.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Sunday Mail

Comments

Serlbornpark house for sale

Cattle breeding investment

Boschveld roosters for sale

Alumnium work on offer

Comforters for sale

On sale is vw polo

Nissan teana for sale in a give away price

Golf for swap


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

14 mins ago | 29 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

19 mins ago | 75 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

23 mins ago | 122 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

1 hr ago | 689 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

1 hr ago | 532 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

1 hr ago | 300 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

1 hr ago | 359 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

1 hr ago | 231 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 555 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1437 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

3 hrs ago | 1939 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

3 hrs ago | 868 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4498 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 907 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1518 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 299 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 135 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 374 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 387 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 305 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 354 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 390 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 372 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 356 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 426 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 686 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 274 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 509 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

5 hrs ago | 361 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

5 hrs ago | 906 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

5 hrs ago | 298 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

5 hrs ago | 437 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

5 hrs ago | 198 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

5 hrs ago | 154 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

5 hrs ago | 350 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

5 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

5 hrs ago | 108 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

5 hrs ago | 291 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

5 hrs ago | 377 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

5 hrs ago | 511 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days