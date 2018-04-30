Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa invited by Queen Elizabeth II?

by Staff Reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
The leader of a faction of the MDC-T,  Adv Nelson Chamisa, has once again been caught out lying to the nation, this time after claiming he had been personally invited to the United Kingdom by Queen Elizabeth II.

An official at the British Embassy in Zimbabwe yesterday dismissed the claim that Mr Chamisa made to a handful of supporters in Harare South late last week.

The official yesterday said Mr Chamisa's visit to Britain this week was a private matter that had nothing to do with Her Majesty.

"Advocate Nelson Chamisa is scheduled to travel to the UK on a privately-arranged trip," the official said.

And the spokesperson of the Chamisa faction, Mr Luke Tamborinyoka, also contradicted his boss's claims.

"MDC-T president Chamisa this weekend leaves for the United Kingdom where he will take the opportunity to interact with Zimbabweans in the Diaspora. He was invited by the Oxford Union," he said.

Mr Chamisa's legitimacy as MDC-T leader is being challenged by Dr Thokozani Khupe, who claims she is the party president.

His trip to the UK follows a successful mission to that country by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo last month. Dr Moyo had been invited by his British counterpart to observe a Commonwealth meeting.

Mr Chamisa has several times been caught out playing fast and loose with the truth, including a claim that US President Donald Trump had promised MDC-T $15 billion.

The American Embassy in Zimbabwe rubbished the utterances.

On Friday, Vice-President Dr Constantino Chiwenga ridiculed Mr Chamisa's "juvenile politics", promising to "dismantle (his) little make believe dreams". Added New Patriotic Front leader Mr Patrick Munyanduri: "Chamisa lacks maturity and wisdom that comes with age; that's why we snubbed the MDC Alliance."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Sunday Mail

Comments

Kids tights for sale

House to rent available

Extra lessons on offerb

Clothing bales on sale

On sale is vw polo

Comforters for sale

Laptops on sale

House to rent available


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

7 mins ago | 18 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

45 mins ago | 439 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

50 mins ago | 373 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

55 mins ago | 222 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

59 mins ago | 270 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

1 hr ago | 181 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 508 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

2 hrs ago | 1348 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

3 hrs ago | 1841 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

3 hrs ago | 849 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

4 hrs ago | 4301 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

4 hrs ago | 893 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

4 hrs ago | 387 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

4 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

4 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

4 hrs ago | 293 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

4 hrs ago | 129 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

4 hrs ago | 357 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

4 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

4 hrs ago | 373 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

4 hrs ago | 295 Views

German starlet for Warriors

4 hrs ago | 342 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

4 hrs ago | 368 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

4 hrs ago | 365 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

4 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 417 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 656 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 264 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 127 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 495 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

5 hrs ago | 348 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

5 hrs ago | 860 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

5 hrs ago | 287 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

5 hrs ago | 55 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

5 hrs ago | 417 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

5 hrs ago | 188 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

5 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

5 hrs ago | 188 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

5 hrs ago | 107 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

5 hrs ago | 276 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

5 hrs ago | 359 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

5 hrs ago | 491 Views

Civil servants to get salary hike

5 hrs ago | 679 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days