Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabwe not China ready'. . . destination Zim too expensive

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Tourism mother board, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA), has said the Zimbabwe tourism destination is not ready for the Chinese market and must undergo training and certification to achieve this.

ZTA chief executive, Dr Karikoga Kaseke recently said the Zimbabwean tourism sector is not China ready at the moment, and a lot still needs to be done.

The China ready training prepares people and businesses for the opportunities of engaging with China and the Chinese.

The Sunday Mail Business is informed that the Zimbabwean tourism sector is yet to be certified to receive Chinese tourism business and a lot of work still needs to be done.

There has been a drastic decline of Chinese tourist arrivals into Zimbabwe over the past few years and the ZTA is targeting to bring at least 100 000 Chinese tourists into the country in the next three years.

While Zimbabwe enjoys excellent relations with China, the country's tourism industry has not been able to fully tap into this huge market.

Analysts are of the opinion that the country needs to translate the political goodwill into economic benefit.

Said Dr Kaseke: "We need to train our inbound tour operators on China readiness. There is a training program that every hotel must undergo for it to be China ready.

"Everyone involved in tourism must undergo that training program and get certified so that they can deal with Chinese tourists.

"Other countries that have done that are now boasting of heavy arrivals from China. For example, South Africa and Zambia completed that last year. However, the China readiness program requires a bit of funding," said Dr Kaseke.

Dr Kaseke said a country is deemed China ready when more than 60 percent of the country is certified ready to receive Chinese tourism business.

"Zimbabwe is not China ready. For as long as we remain on the terraces, we will continue admiring other countries that are reaping rewards from China," he said.

China is currently the world's largest source market for outbound tourists and most countries are putting various strategies to tap into it.

Pricing for tourism products

Meanwhile, analysts are of the opinion that Zimbabwe is an expensive tourism destination. They argue that Zimbabwe is pricing itself out of the market and needs to correct its fee structure for sustainable growth.

Dr Kaseke agrees that the country is arguably one of the world's most expensive tourist destinations, noting that Zimbabwe could be prejudicing itself of thousands of potential tourists due to its exorbitant charges.

It costs between $100 and $200 to book into a decent hotel, while the price can double in major tourist resorts like the Victoria Falls.

Zimbabwe, as a destination, becomes even more expensive given the South African rand's slump against the United States dollar.

According to the Zimbabwe Tourism Council (ZTC), South Africa contributes 30 percent of tourists that come into Zimbabwe every year.

Dr Kaseke said for the destination to become more competitive, there is need to urgently address the pricing of tourism products in the country.

"Most tourists have been shunning this destination due to our pricing. I am sure this can be addressed. Our products are currently the most expensive.

"However, I am happy that the challenge of too many police road blocks is now a thing of the past," said Dr Kaseke.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimpapers

Comments

House to rent available

Sofas on sale

Golf for swap

Boschveld roosters for sale

B2800 on sale

Keyboard on sale

On sale is vw polo

Nissan teana for sale in a give away price


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

13 mins ago | 27 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

18 mins ago | 73 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

23 mins ago | 120 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

1 hr ago | 676 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

1 hr ago | 529 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

1 hr ago | 295 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

1 hr ago | 353 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

1 hr ago | 230 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 555 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

3 hrs ago | 1936 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

3 hrs ago | 868 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4490 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 906 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 392 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1517 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 299 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 374 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 387 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 305 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 354 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 390 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 372 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 356 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 424 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 685 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 273 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 509 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

5 hrs ago | 361 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

5 hrs ago | 902 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

5 hrs ago | 298 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

5 hrs ago | 437 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

5 hrs ago | 198 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

5 hrs ago | 154 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

5 hrs ago | 349 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

5 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

5 hrs ago | 108 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

5 hrs ago | 289 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

5 hrs ago | 376 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

5 hrs ago | 509 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days