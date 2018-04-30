Latest News Editor's Choice


Break-in at Khupe's VP

by Stephen Jakes
5 hrs ago
Negona law Chambers were last week broken into by suspected criminals who initially vandalised alarm system before entering.

This was revealed by Obert Gutu, a lawyer and Vice President of the Thokozani Khupe led splinter MDC-T.

"There was a break-in at Negona Chambers around midnight on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. More than ten (10) burglars armed with iron bars broke into our premises and severely assaulted the security guard who was on duty. The guard suffered very serious head injuries and we evacuated him to a local hospital for emergency medical treatment," he said.

"The thugs vandalised the outside alarm system sensors and they also broke the kitchen door using iron bars. The timeous arrival of two (2) Safeguard Security reaction teams saved our security guard's life since he had been left for dead. The thugs ran away without stealing anything."

He said over the past few months, I have been receiving death threats on my mobile phone from several South African - registered mobile phone numbers.

"Last night's break - in has been reported to the Police," he said.

Source - Byo24News

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days