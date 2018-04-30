Teen raped while drunk

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 15-year-old Kezi teenager was raped by her neighbour while she was intoxicated during a drinking spree.The juvenile who cannot be named for ethical reasons was drinking with her friends at Sontala Business Centre.When she was intoxicated she left to sleep in a bushy area and Arnold Sibanda (19) took advantage of the situation and followed her and raped her.Sibanda appeared on initial remand before Gwanda regional magistrate, Mr Mark Dzira facing rape charges last week. He was remanded out of custody on free bail to 15 May.Prosecuting, Mr Pearson Chekeya said Sibanda who is from Sontala Village raped the juvenile on 16 December at about 10pm."The juvenile was at Sontala Business Centre in the company of her friends where a band was performing. She got drunk and left to sleep in a bushy area."Sibanda who was also at the business centre saw the juvenile leave and he followed her. He took advantage of her drunk state and raped her," he said.Mr Chekeya said a passerby, Mr Artwell Tshabangu saw Sibanda committing the offence.He said Sibanda fled from the scene upon realising that he had been spotted.Mr Chekeya said Mr Tshabangu checked on the juvenile and found her lying motionless on the ground."Mr Tshabangu sought help from other villagers and they took the juvenile to the police station where the matter was reported resulting in Sibanda's arrest," he said.