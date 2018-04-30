Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Foreman 'pushes co-worker onto conveyor belt'

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A foreman at a Redcliff-based steel company, Steelmakers escaped jail after he appeared in court accused of shoving a colleague onto a rolling conveyor belt.

Kwekwe magistrate Mr Storey Rushambwa dismissed the case against Mohammed Shohrab for lack of evidence last week.

Shohrab allegedly shoved Mr Mabasa Bereredzai onto a rolling conveyor belt after the two had a misunderstanding while at work.

"The incident left Bereredzai with life threatening injuries.

According to prosecutor Mr Freddy Ndoro, in November last year at a date that was not mentioned in court, the two were working at their Redcliff plant where Mr Bereredzai was trying to repair a fault. The two, the court heard, had a misunderstanding after Mr Bereredzai indicated that the space they intended to work on was too small and it was not enough for two people.

The court heard that Shohrab, however, insisted that the space was enough and the two were involved in a spate. It was during the heated argument that Shohrab allegedly shoved Mr Bereredzai onto the rolling mill where he was dragged a few metres.

Mr Bereredzai sustained serious injuries all over the body and was rushed to Kwekwe District Hospital. Mr Rushambwa, however, dismissed the matter saying Mr Bereredzai should have reported the matter to the police on the day of the accident.

Source - sundyanews
More on: #Foreman, #Belt, #Worker

