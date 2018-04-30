Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZITF general manager forced out?

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE International Trade Fair Company general manager Mrs Nomathemba Ndlovu is quitting her post in August, five years after taking over the reins.

Mrs Ndlovu was appointed general manager to lead the company that has been hosting Zimbabwe's premier trade and exhibition event - ZITF - from Mr Daniel Chigaru in 2013.

She had joined the company in 2010 as the marketing and public relations manager. She was promoted to deputy general manager just over a year later, a position she held until July 2013 when she took over the hot seat.

ZITF company chair Mrs Ruth Ncube confirmed that Mrs Ndlovu is quitting her post, a week after leading the hosting of one of the largest exhibitions for more than a decade.

"First, yes it's true," she said when asked whether Mrs Ndlovu was leaving, "But I want to say it's not with immediate effect or there is anything sinister.

"Her husband has business interests in UAE (United Arab Emirates) and she wants to join him there. It's a happy separation. She is only going in August after we have hosted Mine Entra. We are still to throw a big party for her and definitely you will be invited. She only notified us now so that we can start the process of looking for her replacement," she said.

However, Mrs Ndlovu was still not ready to discuss the matter.

"Really," she said. "I thought it was an urgent business matter, I am driving."

The ZITF Company closed for a break on Thursday and will open on 14 May. According to the ZITF website Mrs Ndlovu is described as a seasoned marketer, with over 15 years' multi-disciplinary experience in various sectors including retailing, communications, brand development, exhibitions and event management.

She is described as "the project manager of all conferences that run concurrently with the international exhibitions organised by the ZITF Company including the prestigious ZITF International Business Conference that is held during the annual Zimbabwe International Trade Fair."

Mrs Ndlovu has also been a committee member in charge of exhibition stand building in the International Conference on Aids and STIs in Africa (Icasa) 2015 Local Organising Committee and also part of the Sanganai/ Hlanganani World Travel Expo Local Organising Committee.

The expo is the country's biggest tourism event that attracts over 300 tourism related exhibitors.

In 2015, she was part of the Zimbabwe's delegation that attended the Expo Milan.

That same year, she was also recognised as the Female Manager of the Year at the Megafest 2015 Business Awards.

She sits on various Government and private sector boards and committees.

She is currently the co-vice president of the Matabeleland Chamber of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries and she sits on the CZI National Council.

She holds a B Comm and MSc Marketing from the National University of Science and Technology.

This year, Mrs Ndlovu led the company to host the biggest exhibition in over a decade with 47 576 square metres taken for exhibition.

A total of 753 exhibitors of which 68 of these were foreign compared to 706 that participated at last year's showcase.

There were 18 countries represented at the exhibition compared to 13, which came last year.

United Arab of the Emirates made its maiden appearance at ZITF with exhibits from producers of energy products and consumer goods.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - sundyanews
More on: #ZITF, #Quits, #Out

Comments

Nissan teana for sale in a give away price

B2800 on sale

Laptops on sale

Comforters for sale

Honda fit for sale

Serlbornpark house for sale

Kids tights for sale

Closure on sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

12 mins ago | 24 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

17 mins ago | 63 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

21 mins ago | 110 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

59 mins ago | 660 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

1 hr ago | 519 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

1 hr ago | 289 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

1 hr ago | 347 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

1 hr ago | 224 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 551 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

3 hrs ago | 1926 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

3 hrs ago | 867 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4472 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 904 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 391 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1513 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 299 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 374 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 386 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 305 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 352 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 388 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 372 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 356 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 423 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 683 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 270 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 509 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

5 hrs ago | 360 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

5 hrs ago | 900 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

5 hrs ago | 297 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

5 hrs ago | 435 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

5 hrs ago | 154 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

5 hrs ago | 347 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

5 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

5 hrs ago | 108 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

5 hrs ago | 287 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

5 hrs ago | 508 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days