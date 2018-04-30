Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

by staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has selected a company to print ballot papers and supply indelible ink for the forthcoming harmonised elections.

The Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Praz), it is understood, gave the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission the green light to source voting materials via direct tender due to security and time considerations.

The tender would normally have been announced in the Government Gazette, with bidders invited to apply, after which a selection process would ensue and then a winner named. With elections due by August 21, it was felt there was not enough time to follow this process, hence the decision to use a Praz provision for direct tendering.

In an interview last week, Zec Chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba said the body had identified a supplier and awaited Praz authorisation to sign a contract for ballot paper and indelible ink. She did not name the firm.

"We are in the process of being authorised by the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe to do a direct purchase of those two items. The procedure is now in its last stages. These are considered security items so . . .  we write to (Praz) and ask for the authority to do what is called a direct tender. It is the authority that allows us to enter into a contract with a specific company.

"The service providers to print ballot papers for the 2018 harmonised elections have already been identified but in the interim, their identity cannot be disclosed as the commission is still undergoing the necessary procurement formalities."

Justice Chigumba stressed the security nature of procuring and storing ballot papers and indelible ink as one of the reasons for going to direct tender.

"The reason why we use this procedure for ballot paper and ink procurement is they have very specific quality, so if we do a public tender we are not going to guarantee the quality that we want and risk compromising security issues. Ink, for example, should be ink that can't be tampered with. That is why we do what is called a direct purchase."

Justice Chigumba ruled out the possibility of providing Braille ballot papers.

"On Braille ballot papers, we have not done a survey as a commission to determine how many people we have who can actually read Braille. It's not everyone who is visually impaired who has been taught how to read Braille, so until and unless we have done that for 2018 elections we are not going to have Braille ballot papers, but we are certainly looking at it for the next election."

The commission has announced public tenders for items such as generators, mobile toilets, computers and field cameras.

According to Section 52A of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13), Zec will have to publish the identity of companies that supply any election-related materials and equipment. The law also requires Zec to publish the number of ballot papers and contact details of the service provider.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - sundaynews
More on: #Ballot, #Vote, #2018

Comments

Nissan teana for sale in a give away price

B2800 on sale

Laptops on sale

Comforters for sale

Honda fit for sale

Serlbornpark house for sale

Kids tights for sale

Closure on sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

12 mins ago | 22 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

17 mins ago | 63 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

21 mins ago | 110 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

59 mins ago | 658 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

1 hr ago | 519 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

1 hr ago | 289 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

1 hr ago | 347 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

1 hr ago | 224 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 551 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

3 hrs ago | 1926 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

3 hrs ago | 867 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4472 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 904 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 391 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1512 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 299 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 374 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 386 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 305 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 352 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 388 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 372 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 356 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 423 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 683 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 270 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 509 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

5 hrs ago | 360 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

5 hrs ago | 900 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

5 hrs ago | 296 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

5 hrs ago | 435 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

5 hrs ago | 154 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

5 hrs ago | 347 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

5 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

5 hrs ago | 108 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

5 hrs ago | 376 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

5 hrs ago | 508 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days