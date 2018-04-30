Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
INTRATEK, the company fronted by Harare businessman Mr Wicknel Chivayo has failed to meet the deadline for completion of pre-commencement works for the Gwanda solar project.

Sunday News visited the site last week and found out that the company has only cleared just half of the 200 hectares they should have cleared by the 23 April deadline. Apart from completing pre-commencement works, the company is contractually expected to have raised funds needed for setting up of the 100 megawatt (MW) solar plant.

A worker at the site who declined to be named for professional reasons as he was not cleared by his superiors said work was going on smoothly.

"We are working and we are trying by all means to cover up for the already missed deadline. Some of my superiors have been coming down here to check the progress and there are trying by all means to ensure the clearing process is completed," said the worker.

Mr Chivayo could not be reached for comment.

Recently Mines and Mining Development Permanent Secretary Mr Patson Mbiriri told the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy chaired by Norton legislator Mr Temba Mliswa (Independent) that Mr Chivayo — who had previously abandoned the site — was now back and had cleared 75 of the 200 hectares designated for the solar plant.

In March, Mr Mliswa's Parliamentary Committee visited Gwanda and expressed disappointment with what it viewed as poor preparatory works at the site. The move and noise raised forced the contractor to go back on site and start the pre-commencement works.

Source - sundaynews

