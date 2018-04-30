Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gombami ventures into ICT

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
UNITED States-based former footballer Owen Gombami has opened a web-based organisation that offers creative, innovative and affordable solutions to education in a bid to complement Government's efforts in empowering underprivileged communities through better access to educational equipment.

Younger brother to former Highlanders and national team midfield star Honour, 31-year-old Owen, who left the country on a football scholarship in 2007, says his dream is to empower fellow countrymen especially from underprivileged communities who might not have access to modern methods of e-learning through his Roots Africa Initiative.

"Roots Africa Institute is a platform aimed at simplifying the complexity of accessing authentic knowledge and relevant information in an accelerated pace for all. We offer creative, innovative and affordable solutions to education.

"We believe the root to eradicate poverty and youth driven migration, idleness, crime, drug abuse and despondency is their empowerment through specialised training and skill acquisitions.

"Strewn across the globe, our team works remotely and is embodied by some of the best minds Zimbabwe has to offer. What unites us is our common background and goal to challenge the status quo and transform communities by access to knowledge. We are bridging barriers to education, embracing diversity and accommodating all cultures by offering a wide range of literary works," said Gombami, in an interview with Sunday News.

He said his dream was to give children, especially from rural areas an opportunity to access books online and read offline.

"I want to partner with local incubators to spread this. I have tried to engage some people in Government so that I sell this idea which I am convinced will help our fellow countrymen immensely because education is life. When using our programme, you get the books online but you don't have to remain using the internet, yet you also can not send the books to someone else, they are secured," said Gombami.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - sundyanews
More on: #Gombami, #ICT, #Venture

Comments

On sale is vw polo

A cheap serviced stand for sale

4 bedroomed house for sale in gwanda town

House to rent

Cattle breeding investment

Serlbornpark house for sale

B2800 on sale

Honda fit for sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

8 mins ago | 19 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

46 mins ago | 450 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

51 mins ago | 382 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

56 mins ago | 224 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

60 mins ago | 275 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

1 hr ago | 183 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 516 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

2 hrs ago | 1356 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

3 hrs ago | 1844 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

3 hrs ago | 851 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

4 hrs ago | 4317 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

4 hrs ago | 894 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

4 hrs ago | 387 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

4 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

4 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

4 hrs ago | 294 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

4 hrs ago | 129 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

4 hrs ago | 358 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

4 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

4 hrs ago | 374 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

4 hrs ago | 295 Views

German starlet for Warriors

4 hrs ago | 342 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

4 hrs ago | 369 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

4 hrs ago | 365 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

4 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 418 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 656 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 265 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 127 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 497 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

5 hrs ago | 348 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

5 hrs ago | 864 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

5 hrs ago | 287 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

5 hrs ago | 56 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

5 hrs ago | 418 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

5 hrs ago | 336 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

5 hrs ago | 188 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

5 hrs ago | 107 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

5 hrs ago | 276 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

5 hrs ago | 359 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

5 hrs ago | 491 Views

Civil servants to get salary hike

5 hrs ago | 679 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days