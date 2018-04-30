Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZMDC seeks partners to revive key mines

by Staff repoirter
5 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation (ZMDC) is seeking joint venture partnerships to resuscitate its defunct gold and graphite mines across the country.

ZMDC acting general manager Mr Garikayi Chimhina said in an interview that they have flighted tenders seeking investors for joint venture partnerships to resuscitate Sandawana, Jena, Elvington and Lynx mines.

"We have tendered Sandawana Mine in Mberengwa. The mine is endowed with minerals such as iron ore, gold, emeralds, tantalite, and lithium.

"So, we are looking for a partner who will be able to exploit at least 50 percent of the minerals, high on the list, the easier one is the emerald but if anyone also wants to go into lithium or tantalite the better for us," he said.

Mr Chimhina said although Jena Mines has been re-opened, they have also tendered it seeking investors with a view to inject fresh capital to boost gold production at the mine.

"On gold properties, we also have Elvington Mine. We also tendered it and is on care and maintenance currently, and very soon we will be engaging our partner to re-open the mine.

"Our target for all the tenders is to have concluded the joint venture issues by 11 June 2018 so that we begin to move onsite," he said.

Elvington Gold Mine suspended operations in 2003 due to the collapse of one of its main shafts and was placed under care and maintenance.

The mine is involved in dump retreatment while preparing for resuscitation of underground operations. Before suspending operations, the mine used to produce 45 kilogrammes of gold per month.

On Lynx Graphite Mine in Karoi, which was also under care and maintenance, Mr Chimhina said the mine had also been tendered.

"The mine was closed after the Germany investors pulled out of the partnership some years ago," he said.

The parastatal, which also owns Sabi Gold Mine re-opened the Zvishavane-based mine in March last year through a joint venture partnership with a local investor, Chandiwana Mines.

The gold mine has since improved output to 25 kilogrammes as of last month employing over 400 people.

Mr Chimhina said his organisation was looking at investors with capital, technology and skill and thus local and foreign investors were being considered for the joint venture partnerships.

"The people who responded to the tenders were both local and foreign and we are not discriminating. Whoever is competent, whether foreign or local we will take you on board.

"We have been concentrating on foreigners for some years at ZMDC and we didn't yield any joint venture that is positive," he said.

"But immediately when we opened it to the locals we then got Chandiwana Mines and we opened Sabi and it is running, so why would we turn around and say only foreigners?"

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - sundaynews
More on: #ZMDC, #Partners, #Mines

Comments

Solar systems on sale

Handbag sets on sale

Plan designers available

Serlbornpark house for sale

B2800 on sale

Laptops on sale

House to rent

Wanted is a 1 acre stand to buy in burnside, byo. transfer available.


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

10 mins ago | 17 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

15 mins ago | 58 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

20 mins ago | 104 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

58 mins ago | 639 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

1 hr ago | 511 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

1 hr ago | 283 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

1 hr ago | 339 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

1 hr ago | 136 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

1 hr ago | 218 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 548 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1425 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

3 hrs ago | 1917 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

3 hrs ago | 863 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4458 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 903 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 391 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 298 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 373 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 386 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 305 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 351 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 385 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 356 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 423 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 682 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 270 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 508 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

5 hrs ago | 355 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

5 hrs ago | 896 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

5 hrs ago | 296 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

5 hrs ago | 434 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

5 hrs ago | 154 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

5 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

5 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

5 hrs ago | 108 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

5 hrs ago | 287 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

5 hrs ago | 375 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

5 hrs ago | 506 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days