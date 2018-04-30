Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
The Zanu-PF politburo yesterday ordered a rerun of primary elections in at least 10 constituencies where the process was marred by irregularities and allegations of vote-buying.

Addressing journalists after the party's extraordinary politburo meeting in Harare, Zanu-PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu said they had decided to organise a rerun in some constituencies, especially in Mashonaland West and Harare provinces.

"The politburo also resolved to send verification teams to all areas where irregular malpractices could have occured or were noticed," he said.

"As a party the primary elections were a learning curve for preparation for the 2018 national harmonised elections."

Zanu-PF last week held shambolic primary polls, which saw a number of heavyweights losing and some accused police officers of interfering in the primary elections.

After the polls, a wave of protests rocked the party, mostly at the headquarters in Harare with party supporters protesting over the way the elections were held.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa was forced to plead with party supporters not to stage protests at the party headquarters saying it would tarnish his image.

Mpofu said the commissariat headed by Engelbert Rugeje, a retired soldier, would name the affected constituencies and set the date for the elections.

He said the party also discussed the road map to the elections and was geared for victory.

Source - the standard

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days