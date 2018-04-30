Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa yesterday urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to come clean on corruption, saying his business deals were suspect.

Speaking at the coalition's rally at-PFupajena Stadium in Chegutu, Chamisa said Mnangagwa was not the right person to lead the fight against graft.

"We are fighting corruption and the biggest corruption is to steal elections, it starts from the top," he said.

"When we are cleaning corruption we don't mind the status."

Chamisa also took a dig at Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, reminding him that the youth can also lead the country.

He said while he respected the former army commander, Chiwenga and his peers fought in the liberation struggle when they were young.

"Chiwenga, as youth our claim to this country is as good as yours," he said.

"I like my old man Chiwenga, he has shown that he follows what will be happening at my rallies, he is one of my disciples."

Chamisa also accused Zanu-PF of infusing his ideas into their manifesto, which he said would remain a blueprint because there was no political will to implement it.

He said the MDC Alliance would form the next government to deal with the ills the country had been suffering for a long time because of insensitive leadership.

Chamisa said under his administration, no government minister would seek medical attention outside the country for common ailments.

Source - the standard

