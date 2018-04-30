Latest News Editor's Choice


Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

by Staff reporter
Highfield apostle and founder of Christ in Action International, Prophet Trevor Mawoyo (pictured left), who made headlines after claiming to restore sight, has taken Harare by storm through the use of anointing oil to heal people.

Last Sunday thousands of people from across Zimbabwe thronged Old Highfiled for an apostolic, prophetic and miraculous service.

Mawoyo said he was humbled by the gift of healing that God gave him to help people.

He said he used the oil of testimonies from Israel that he prayed for and fasted for more than 30 days.

"Many people from different walks of life came to Highfield where they were delivered and healed," Mawoyo said.

"It is quite humbling to receive such a gift of healing and many who received the anointing oil were healed. The oil of testimonies from Israel is very powerful."

Charles Chifamba, who travelled from Gweru to Harare for the service, claimed that he was healed of diabetes after getting anointing oil from Mawoyo.

"I was diagnosed of diabetes 10 years ago but after attending the Christ in Action International church service last Sunday and getting the anointing oil, I was miraculously healed."

Another congregant, Memory Musuva, said she had persistent headaches for the last five years, but was healed after Mawoyo prayed for her and getting the anointing oil.

Last year Mawoyo wooed multitudes from different religions in India where he was the guest speaker at a crusade organised by more than 50 churches from the Asian country.
He has also been to China and Hong Kong where he said he held successful crusades.

Source - the standrad
