Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's anti-corruption crusade is in jeopardy after Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission bosses came out guns blazing over the alleged politicisation of the graft-busting body.

According to internal Zacc communication seen by The Standard, the commissioner responsible for investigations Goodson Nguni is being accused by fellow commissioners of using Mnangagwa's name to kill cases and pursue political opponents.

Nguni is even accused of using Zacc to fight his domestic wars after his relationship with one of former first lady Grace Mugabe's sisters went sour.

The commissioner said Zacc was now facing a litany of lawsuits because of cases bungled by Nguni, who allegedly accuses his colleagues of being members of a Zanu-PF faction known as G40.

"Commissioner Nguni has in meetings repeatedly accused other commissioners of being G40 and declaring that he is a Lacoste getting instructions from the highest office in a dispensation where His Excellency the president and commander-in-chief is on record for shunning political factionalism," reads one of the letters penned by disgruntled commissioners to Zacc chairperson Job Whabira dated March 13, 2018.

"Mr Chairman, we would like also clarifications on what our channel of communication with the Honourable Vice-President [Constantino Chiwenga] is, since we have been notified officially that he is responsible for the commission's administration.

"We have witnessed with concern that at the commission meeting of Tuesday February 6, 2018 commissioner Nguni informed a full board of commissioners that he was instructed by the highest office to disregard cases, and to put certain cases on hold for a rainy day.

"The commissioner has continued to pursue those cases and we are faced with unchallengeable legal challenges as government has distanced itself from some of those cases."

The letter was penned soon after a meeting of commissioners where Nguni allegedly claimed he was taking orders from Mnangagwa on who to arrest and not to touch.

The case of University of Zimbabwe vice-chancellor Levy Nyagura, who was arrested for allegedly assisting Grace to acquire her controversial PhD, was cited by the commissioners as one example where Nguni took matters into his own hands.

Nguni threatened to sue all the commissioners for allegedly defaming him.

He denied accusations that he was making unilateral decisions, claiming "all commissioners are members of the investigation committee".

The revelations about alleged Mnanagwa name dropping follows an announcement by Nguni last week that he was investigating several alleged illicit deals involving the National Social Security Authority (NSSA).

Nguni addressed journalists on his own and other commissioners are distancing themselves from the statement.

He claimed NSSA's subsidiary, the National Building Society (NBS), was used by former president Robert Mugabe's relatives to loot public resources.

The commissioners alleged the investigation was being done without their knowledge and they did not know about the media briefing.

The Zacc insiders claimed Nguni, acting alone, on several occasions interviewed NBS top management and NSSA management as well as some board members, seizing documents from the bank, even without an order from a court.

Nguni claimed that the NBS undertook projects worth $78 million without going to tender.

Documents seen by The Standard indicate that Nguni claimed he was carrying out orders from Mnangagwa.

NBS entered into an offtake agreement approved by the NSSA board chaired by fired chairman Robin Vela to construct 10 000 housing units countrywide.

The project was to cost $78 million and the resolution to the same was made in July 2017 when Prisca Mupfumira was still the Labour and Social Welfare minister.

Nguni claimed it was Mugabe's nephew Patrick Zhuwao who illegally approved the project.

The sources said the NSSA investigation was linked to Nguni's failed relationship with Grace's sister Rose Chidhakwa.

Nguni's relationship with fellow commissioner Farai Chinyani, who is a daughter of Shuvai Gumbochuma, Grace's elder sister, is said to be now strained because of the alleged anti-corruption crusade.

Nguni was once challenged to recuse himself on matters involving the former first family due to a conflict of interest.

He reportedly refused to do so claiming that he was even investigating his own brother Sylvester Nguni.

According to NBS, the Dzivarasekwa housing project was not subject to tender processes since it was a private project where the bank was a client to a property developer and not the other way round.

"One cannot go to tender on an independent developer's land where they have their own development rights," read part of the responses from the bank.

"The building society can, however, look at one's project proposal and consider it from an investment point of view, where a due diligence is done on the viability of the project.

The bank also denied Nguni's other claim that the private developer did not provide surety to NBS before funding was approved.

In the letter to Whabira, the commissioners accused Nguni of clearing some people under investigation "in highly suspicious circumstances" before the dockets had been completed and taken to court by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The commissioners also alleged that Nguni's conduct was tarnishing the image of the commission, putting it into disrepute resulting in loss of confidence by the public.
Nguni yesterday refused to comment on the matter, saying those making the allegations had something to hide.

"Write what you have. I have no problem with that," he said.

"I am not surprised because one of the commissioners is a child of one of those fingered.

"We are going to follow evidence, not people. It confirms what some of us know that there are some commissioners who don't want the arrest of their G40 relatives."
Former Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo also once accused Nguni of fighting Mnangagwa's political battles after Zacc tried to arrest him for the alleged theft of Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund money.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the standard
More on: #ZACC, #Mnangagwa, #Name

Comments

Quantum on sale

Boschveld roosters for sale

House to rent available

Cattle breeding investment

A cheap serviced stand for sale

House to rent

Kids tights for sale

On sale is nissan teana


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

9 mins ago | 13 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

14 mins ago | 52 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

18 mins ago | 86 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

56 mins ago | 611 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

1 hr ago | 493 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

1 hr ago | 273 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

1 hr ago | 334 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

1 hr ago | 136 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

1 hr ago | 213 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 547 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

2 hrs ago | 1417 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

3 hrs ago | 1905 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

3 hrs ago | 862 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

4 hrs ago | 4437 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

4 hrs ago | 900 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

4 hrs ago | 391 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1508 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 297 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 370 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 386 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 305 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 351 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 383 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 353 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 423 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 680 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 269 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 505 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

5 hrs ago | 355 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

5 hrs ago | 891 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

5 hrs ago | 295 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

5 hrs ago | 433 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

5 hrs ago | 194 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

5 hrs ago | 153 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

5 hrs ago | 343 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

5 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

5 hrs ago | 193 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

5 hrs ago | 108 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

5 hrs ago | 285 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

5 hrs ago | 372 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

5 hrs ago | 502 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days