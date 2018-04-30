Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Five years after promising to deliver 2,2 million jobs if voted back into power, Zanu-PF is back promising 1,5 million houses in the next five years, if given another mandate in elections expected between July and August.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday presided over the launch of the ruling party's election manifesto for the first time after taking over from long-time Zanu-PF leader Robert Mugabe, who was toppled in a coup in November last year.

Besides promises to end Zimbabwe's isolation, which drove the economy into an abyss in the last two decades, the manifesto is not different from previous unfulfilled pledges by Zanu-PF.

The eye-popping figure of 1,5 million houses in five years, just like the 2,2 million jobs that never were, caught the interest of many observers who lamented that the ruling party was trying to use deceit to win votes once more.

"In its manifesto, Zanu-PF makes a wild claim that it will deliver 1,5 million houses in five years," tweeted Mt Pleasant aspiring MP Fadzai Mahere.

"This means 822 houses a day. How will this be funded? Who will build these houses? Will people have to buy them? With what money? We are being lied to again."

Some of Mnangagwa's vocal supporters on social media also refused to fall for the bait, describing the pledge as unrealistic.

"The claim by Zanu-PF is wild and unachievable," tweeted Matigari, who has been critical of MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa for promising spaghetti roads, airports across Zimbabwe and bullet trains, if he wins the elections.

"It means they will build new houses for over 70% of all Harareans. Mnangagwa failed to build any rural houses when he was Minister of Rural Housing at the start of the millennium.

"How does he do it now?"

Former prime minister Morgan Tsvangirai's advisor Alex Magaisa said the pledge on the manifesto did not tally with what Zanu-PF was already doing on the ground.

After taking over from Mugabe, Mnangagwa's administration promises 400 000 houses before July, but five months on, there is nothing to show for it on the ground.

The manifesto also promises an annual economic growth rate of 6% if Zanu-PF wins its first election without Mugabe at the helm.

This year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects that Zimbabwe's economy will grow by 2,5% due to a rebound in agriculture and mining.

Zimbabwe's economic growth rate fell dramatically from 2014 after a brief recovery during the era of the inclusive government.

Two years later the economy was growing at a snail's pace of 0,6%, but Mugabe's ouster has rekindled hopes of better times.

In this year's manifesto, Zanu-PF still promises to create jobs, but this time steered clear of mentioning figures.

"Zanu-PF's vision is to transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030," reads part of the 80-page manifesto.

"The party will focus aggressively on re-opening the country for business with the global community so as to rebuild our industries, create more jobs, eradicate the scourge of poverty and uplift people's livelihoods."

It promises to drill more boreholes in rural areas, build more schools, decentralisation of planning, and approve and promote growth of local industries in the provinces and districts.

In response to accusations that it has become a den for the corrupt, the ruling party said it would vigorously fight graft if voted back into office.

Former Education minister David Coltart said the Zanu-PF message was being sent out by people that had lost credibility.

"I see the godfathers of corruption and parents of potholes are now promising to fight corruption and build spaghetti roads," he tweeted.

"These are the same people who in the last election promised to create two million jobs, but have put thousands out of jobs since 2013."

However, political analyst Alexander Rusero said the people should not read too much into the quality of the ruling party's manifesto as it might not determine how voters pick leaders in the forthcoming elections.

"In most countries in Africa, people do not vote based on manifestos, but on what they get from the party, that is the first thing we should understand," he said.

"You must understand that in most cases, those with good manifestos do not win while those with a bad ones do.

"In our case, Zanu-PF will win because it has managed to capture the people and taken the message that has been for long a call from the MDC and made it theirs."

Rusero said Zanu-PF's performance would be determined by the quality of its candidates.

"If you look at the 2013 Zanu-PF manifesto you will discover that nothing was achieved but the party will still win," he said.

"It is unheard of considering the power dynamics that happened last year for Zanu-PF to lose the elections.

"So the manifesto is just a ritual, but Zanu-PF has already done its homework to retain the power it got from Mugabe last year."

After the manifesto launch, the ruling party is expected to aggressively sell its proposed policies in a vigorous campaign amid reports that it will spend a staggering $200 million.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the standard
More on: #Houses, #Zanu-PF, #Jobs

Comments

Quantum on sale

Boschveld roosters for sale

House to rent available

Cattle breeding investment

A cheap serviced stand for sale

House to rent

Kids tights for sale

On sale is nissan teana


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

9 mins ago | 13 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

14 mins ago | 54 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

18 mins ago | 88 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

56 mins ago | 614 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

1 hr ago | 497 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

1 hr ago | 273 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

1 hr ago | 334 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

1 hr ago | 136 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

1 hr ago | 213 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 547 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

2 hrs ago | 1417 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

3 hrs ago | 1907 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

3 hrs ago | 862 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

4 hrs ago | 4440 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

4 hrs ago | 901 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1508 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 298 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 371 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 386 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 305 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 351 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 383 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 353 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 423 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 680 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 269 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 505 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

5 hrs ago | 355 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

5 hrs ago | 893 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

5 hrs ago | 296 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

5 hrs ago | 433 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

5 hrs ago | 153 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

5 hrs ago | 343 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

5 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

5 hrs ago | 194 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

5 hrs ago | 108 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

5 hrs ago | 285 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

5 hrs ago | 372 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

5 hrs ago | 502 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days