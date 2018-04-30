Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
National People's Party (NPP) leader Joice Mujuru has poured cold water on claims that her party has resolved to join forces with the MDC Alliance led by MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa ahead of elections slated for July, NewZimbabwe.com reported.

In a statement, the NPP secretary general Gift Nyandoro described the claims as the "wishes of populist and kindergarten" people.

"(The) NPP…wishes to set the record straight pertaining to mischievous falsehoods and lies being peddled and circulated in the social media to the effect that its leadership has resolved to join the MDC Alliance.

"NPP has not made such a resolution and no such meeting has ever occurred as alleged by the political prophets of doom," Nyandoro said.

"NPP is well aware of kinder garden political theatrics by political populists and opportunists who think that stage managing falsehoods would deter NPP from value driven processes."

"Regrettably finding one another is not a domain of social media exaggeration but is a preserve of appropriate channels if indeed such deliberations are to genuinely occur.

"To the best of its understanding NPP remain seized with a Memorandum of understanding signed between it and MDC-T. Since the death and burial of Dr Richard Morgan Tsvangirai there has never been resumption of constructive engagement by the parties involved except social media falsehoods of NPP having resolved to join MDC Alliance," said the strongly worded statement.

The NPP, Nyandoro said, remains a member of the People's Rainbow Coalition, which he added is open to further engagement with other "progressive opposition forces should circumstances demand."

Mujuru also launched her own presidential campaign code named #JoiceIsMyChoice Saturday-a sign she is ready to take the plunge and take on not only Chamisa but Zanu PF leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #Mujuru, #Chamisa, #2018

Comments

Nissan teana for sale in a give away price

Sofas on sale

Clothing bales on sale

On sale is vw polo

Comforters for sale

Extra lessons on offerb

On sale is vw polo

Serlbornpark house for sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

10 mins ago | 37 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

15 mins ago | 57 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

53 mins ago | 548 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

58 mins ago | 447 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

1 hr ago | 315 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

1 hr ago | 209 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 543 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

2 hrs ago | 1402 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

3 hrs ago | 1891 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

3 hrs ago | 862 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

4 hrs ago | 4400 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

4 hrs ago | 897 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

4 hrs ago | 391 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

4 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

4 hrs ago | 1498 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

4 hrs ago | 296 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

4 hrs ago | 134 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 367 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 383 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 302 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 348 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 377 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 351 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 422 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 670 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 267 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 115 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 503 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 44 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

5 hrs ago | 353 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

5 hrs ago | 880 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

5 hrs ago | 292 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

5 hrs ago | 428 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

5 hrs ago | 191 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

5 hrs ago | 339 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

5 hrs ago | 191 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

5 hrs ago | 107 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

5 hrs ago | 282 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

5 hrs ago | 368 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

5 hrs ago | 501 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days