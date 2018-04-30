News / National

by Staff reporter

EXILED Professor Jonathan Moyo's once close ally Believe Gaule who, soon after the coup unleashed a scathing attack on his friend blaming him for opposing president Emmerson Mnangagwa, has lost Zanu PF primary elections to little known Retired Major General Sibangumuzi Khumalo.





According to NewZimbabwe.com, Gaule contested in the primaries to represent the party in Tsholotsho North (Moyo's seat) against Ret Maj Gen Khumalo who won with 1 644 votes against his 767.





Gaule, who was expelled from Zanu-PF with Prof Moyo following the infamous Dinyane Declaration in 2004, was readmitted into the party in 2015 through insistence of the former Minister (Prof Moyo).





It was Prof Moyo again who used his influence to have Gaule, former Tsholotsho District Co-ordinating Committee chairperson, co-opted into the party's structures last year, after dumping the MDC led by Professor Welshman Ncube, where he was Senator for Tsholotsho.





When the Matabeleland North Zanu PF PCC sought to debate on Gaule's fate last year, Prof Moyo said there was no need to discuss his issue since the party had recommended his inclusion.





Critics had tipped Gaule to win but the electorate in Tsholotsho had other plans.





When Prof Moyo was being investigated for allegedly abusing $400 000 million from the Zimdef funds, the Tsholotsho North community stood by him saying he had worked hard to develop their constituency.





A source from within the party said as much as Prof Moyo was expelled from the party, people from Tsholotsho North still have memories of him.





"I think Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo as he was quoted on state media. Remember it was Prof Moyo who was his friend who helped him back into the party. His recent attack on Jonathan could have shocked the constituency considering how the two were close," said the source.