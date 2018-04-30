Latest News Editor's Choice


Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

by Stephen Jakes
Mthwakazi Republic Party continues on the path of Mthwakazi Restoration with indications that the Party's prospect of victory is certain. The party that was formed by mostly youths in August 2013 against the background of this country's history of suppressing the opposition parties and particularly the history of killing, maiming, arresting, persecuting and in some cases bribing opposition officials, has stood against all odds.

Mqondisi Moyo the President of the Mthwakazi people's revolutionary party chose to be on the side of the people together with his lieutenants, he has been arrested a record ten times and spent not less than 50 days in Zimbabwe's filthy and stinking prisons. Despite all the kind of abuses against him and the organization that he leads he has remained resolutely and consistently committed to the struggle for Mthwakazi people's quest for Self-Determination.

This have since earned him so much respect amongst his peers, Mqondisi Moyo is now respected by the people of Matabeleland across the political divide, including some internationally judging by the calls we get across the globe. As if that is not enough. The international community is also looking forward to have him at their forums, as a champion of Human Rights Activism in Matabeleland and Midlands.

Recently Team MRP met three diplomats from Europe and one from within the SADC region during the just ended Zimbabwe International Trade Fair. The diplomats said they were aware of the Matabeleland situation, they were also aware of the Gukurahundi genocide. They further thanked the party for following internationally acceptable peaceful means.

This was after the Party's president had explained the Party's three point plan that includes the setting up of an International lobby committee, and launching of the Mthwakazi Parliament soon after elections. The president also explained the Party's practical solutions to Mthwakazi problems which includes the Short, Medium and Long term plan of Team MRP.

The Zimbabwean laws of centralisation means that everything is done in Harare to the extent that even the visiting international journalists, Diplomats, SADC, AU, EU and or UN officials are made to believe that any organization whether civic, private company or political party that is not headquartered in Harare is less important.

The few that have gotten a chance to come to Bulawayo are the ones who now appreciate us and understand that there is indeed Mashonaland and Matabeleland regions completely different in all that you can think of.

It's sad how Marginalisation is trivialised and Mthwakazi fight for equality vilified. How can such suppression and oppression be accepted as a norm? Shona people are malicious in the way they have destroyed Mthwakazi. Can you imagine having no water supply in Harare? The Matabeleland Zambezi Water Trust MZWT pipe line would have been completed in months with M standing for Mashonaland! Can you imagine our poor arts industry obliterated by lack of exposure on radio and TV.

They have destroyed our artists who are simply amazing and super talented. However, talented as they are, they are struggling to develop our genres. How can they when they have no funding and no exposure so as to earn capital? We have singers, dancers, Dj's, comedians, actors and actresses all suppressed by the ugly veil of marginalisation.

Team MRP is saying Enough is enough! Let's support our own acts.

MRP President who was recently a guest speaker at the British born author's book launch titled Matabele Rising in South Africa, has recently turned down two invitations to go to the United kingdom as well as United States of America citing the election campaign's tight schedule and the visits have since been postponed to next year.

This is the second year running where Journalists from different organizations have picked MRP particularly its president to join them in commemorating World press freedom day, recognizing his efforts in fighting for the Rights of the minority groups.

Team MRP is now a force to reckon with, as thousands of our people's hopes have been rekindled.

Source - Byo24News

Comments

