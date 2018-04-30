'We will be victorious' - Mnangagwa

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

The upcoming elections will be free and fair, and I am confident that with this ambitious and achievable plan for Zimbabwe, we will be victorious. The voice of the people is the voice of God! — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) May 4, 2018

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reiterated his promise to deliver a free and fair election and is confident of winning the looming elections despite the rigging allegations and incidents of violence in the just ended party primaries.Mnangagwa took it to micro blogging Tweeter saying, "The upcoming elections will be free and fair, and l am confident that with this ambitious and achievable plan for Zimbabwe, we will be victorious. The voice of people is the voice of God!"However, people are skeptical of a free and fair election considering the way the ruling party handled its primary elections were rigging and violence were rife there by forcing the leadership to order a rerun in 10 constituencies.