Ill Mohadi donates mealie-meal

Vice President Kembo Mohadi has donated two tonnes of mealie-meal to the disadvantaged communities in Bulawayo.Following a poor harvest due to erratic rainfall last season, Mohadi has donated some meali-meal to help the elderly and the vulnerable members of the community.Speaking on behalf of the Vice President, the Secretary in the Vice President's Office, Reverend Paul Damasani said their office is assisting the vulnerable in society and encouraged others to follow suit."This mealie meal was donated to a total of five churches that include the Anglican Church and UCC as well as the Bulawayo Residents Association," said Reverend Damasani.Some of the residents, who spoke to the ZBC News said they were grateful for the donation as their fields did not yield much this year.With climate change affecting agricultural practices in Zimbabwe, communities have been urged to find alternative sources of water such as water harvesting in order to irrigate their crops and guarantee food security for the nation.