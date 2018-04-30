Chiwenga's sister dies

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Vice President, Retired General Constantino Chiwenga has joined other family members in mourning his late sister, Mrs Margret Machekabuwe who died yesterday.Retired General Chiwenga today visited the family's homestead at Machekabuwe farm in Marondera, where he described his late sister as a hardworking woman who participated in the liberation struggle as a war collaborator at their home area in Wedza.He added that as a family they have lost a loving sister who was also a unifier.The body of Mrs Machekabuwe (63) will be collected at Nyaradzo Funeral Services parlour in Marondera at 3.pm tomorrow (Monday) for her farm where she will be buried on Tuesday.Chiwenga was accompanied by service chiefs led by Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Phillip Valerio Sibanda, Zimbabwe National Army Lieutenant General Edzayi Chimonyo, Air Force of Zimbabwe Commander Air Marshal Elson Moyo, Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga and Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services Commander, Rtd General Paradzai Zimondi and Mashonaland East Minister of State for Provincial Affairs David Musabayana.