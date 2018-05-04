Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Khupe, Mujuru in alliance talks

by Staff Reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
NATIONAL People's Party (NPP) leader, Joice Mujuru, is in talks with fired MDC-T vice-president, Thokozani Khupe to form an electoral alliance ahead of the general elections and has shut out MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa, highly placed insiders have said.

The two leaders, who were both ousted from their political parties and feel they are victims of gender dynamics in Zanu PF and MDC-T, respectively met in Bulawayo last week and held talks on how they could possibly form an alliance that could challenge both Zanu PF and the MDC-T led by Chamisa.

A source said both leaders were worried that their support base as individual parties was not sufficient to carry a majority vote, while Mujuru was concerned that her People's Rainbow Coalition had not generated excitement ahead of the polls.

"The leaders met during thye women electoral convergence [summit] in Bulawayo and together with PDP's Lucia Matibenga agreed in principle that an alliance ahead of the polls would be critical, however, the sticking point is on who will lead the alliance," a source said.

NPP officials want Mujuru, already endorsed as the PRC presidential candidate, to be leader, while Khupe, believed to have the Matabeleland vote, comes in as a deputy, however, the latter's supporters want her to lead.

"Ultimately that is the sticking point, the leadership and the presidential candidacy. They both want to lead and it does not look like any one of them is willing to let the other lead," another source said.

Khupe's spokesperson, Linda Masarira, was non committal when approached for comment, only saying "the media will be advised in due course".

Pressed to explain on the leadership standoff between Khupe and Mujuru, Masarira said: "They will find each other soon, don't worry."

Mujuru's spokesperson, Gift Nyandoro said he could not comment on the talks because he had not yet been briefed by his principal, but he was aware that Mujuru was not in any talks with Chamisa.

"NPP under the able leadership of Mujuru wishes to set the record straight pertaining to mischievous falsehoods and lies being peddled and circulated on social media to the effect that its leadership has resolved to join the MDC Alliance. NPP has not made such a resolution and no such meeting has ever occurred as alleged," he said.

Nyandoro said NPP has not held any talks with MDC-T since the death of its leader Morgan Tsvangirai, but said he was to get a briefing on the Khupe engagement.

"Since the death of Tsvangirai, there has never been resumption of constructive engagement by the parties involved except social media falsehoods," he said.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday.co.zw

Comments

Handbag sets on sale

Alumnium work on offer

For sale is vonyx speaker set

Quantum on sale

Golf for swap

B2800 on sale

Boschveld roosters for sale

Wanted is a 1 acre stand to buy in burnside, byo. transfer available.


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Noah Manyika slams sham Zanu-PF primaries

11 mins ago | 18 Views

Sanctions needed to achieve Zimbabwe reforms?

16 mins ago | 55 Views

WATCH: Chamisa says he doesn't want ZBC access

53 mins ago | 484 Views

PHOTOS: Back to school

1 hr ago | 523 Views

+70 Zimbabwean farmers in Zambia yearn to return home

2 hrs ago | 1264 Views

Zimbabwe to get Grand Prix facilities?

3 hrs ago | 919 Views

Econet hails broadcast license in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 723 Views

Arthur Mutambara pursues fourth industrial revolution

3 hrs ago | 952 Views

Mujuru pledges one term rule

3 hrs ago | 720 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa, Prophet Mboro in same WhatsApp group?

4 hrs ago | 4097 Views

VPs now at Mnangagwa's mercy

5 hrs ago | 5790 Views

Coalition talks died with Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Chamisa upsets non-Shona speakers in UK

5 hrs ago | 4628 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa prays for kid in wheelchair in UK

5 hrs ago | 2377 Views

Teachers dismiss salary hike reports

5 hrs ago | 1894 Views

Chamisa can't address in English

5 hrs ago | 4296 Views

Matibenga endorses Mujuru

6 hrs ago | 503 Views

MDC Alliance in discord over allocation of seats

6 hrs ago | 895 Views

Decentralise cattle branding, says Chief Maduna

6 hrs ago | 431 Views

Aspiring Zapu candidate promises constituency development policies

6 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mujuru, Khupe in pact. . . as Chamisa is snubbed

6 hrs ago | 1413 Views

'Zanu-PF manifesto populist scam'

6 hrs ago | 498 Views

Mlalazi new PDP spokesman

6 hrs ago | 251 Views

Zanu-PF manifesto a pie in the sky

6 hrs ago | 754 Views

MPs resume Parly business

6 hrs ago | 207 Views

Politicians must deliver on promises

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mnangagwa plans nationwide tour to sell Zanu-PF manifesto

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

British investment will be secure under an MDC Alliance government

6 hrs ago | 526 Views

BCC mulls setting up mini solar farms

6 hrs ago | 231 Views

Emotions run high at Bongo burial

6 hrs ago | 1584 Views

Govt introduces digital cattle tracking system

6 hrs ago | 464 Views

The MDC-T / Alliance Midlands province - endorses Felix Magalela Mafa Sibanda for vice president.

6 hrs ago | 566 Views

Man drives spear into wife's suspected lover

6 hrs ago | 817 Views

Teenagers arrested for gang rape

6 hrs ago | 865 Views

4th woman sues teacher for maintenance

6 hrs ago | 547 Views

Zanu-PF MP's driver arrested for violence

6 hrs ago | 208 Views

Chiwenga's sister burial tomorrow

6 hrs ago | 469 Views

MDC-T defers primaries amid G40/military links

6 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Zanu-PF primaries a success, says Ziyambi

6 hrs ago | 117 Views

Chiefs get roads to their homes

6 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zimbabwe ready to regain tourism market share

6 hrs ago | 53 Views

Govt identifies investors for CSC

6 hrs ago | 622 Views

Mnangagwa flies out to Qatar

6 hrs ago | 397 Views

MDC Alliance's UK trip seeks to tarnish the country's image

6 hrs ago | 556 Views

MDC Alliance out to impress the British - Yeah, say why you 'failed to withdraw from flawed elections'

6 hrs ago | 425 Views

Dembare's Lloyd Mutasa fails 3-game ultimatum

6 hrs ago | 248 Views

Goalkeeping howlers cost Bosso

6 hrs ago | 518 Views

Gweru City faces waste nightmare

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zimra staffer in custody over $2m hit

6 hrs ago | 697 Views

Zanu-PF to officially announce candidates, reruns

6 hrs ago | 400 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days