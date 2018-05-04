Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF to officially announce candidates, reruns

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF is expected to make an official announcement of the party's candidates for this year's harmonised elections after completing the issue of primary elections.

The candidates were supposed to be officially announced last Friday at the party's 2018 election manifesto and campaign launch in Harare, but this was deferred to give the Politburo an opportunity to make a determination on grievances raised by losing aspirants.

zanu-pf national secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo yesterday said the party's Commissariat Department was expected to make the announcement today.

"The Commissariat is expected to announce the winners tomorrow (today) as well as confirm the areas where there will be re-runs," he said.

Last Friday Zanu-PF said there would be reruns in about 10 National Assembly constituencies where legitimate concerns were raised about the polling processes.

Zanu-PF's Politburo endorsed the candidature of just below 2 000 cadres who won intra-party primaries to represent the ruling party in the 2018 harmonised elections.

The nod was given to around 200 National Assembly aspirants, 60 Senate candidates, 60 Women's quota representatives, 48 provincial council hopefuls, and about 1 900 prospective local authority councillors.

A record number of more than 8 000 candidates took part in the primaries that gripped national attention and showcased the ruling party's reinvigorated internal democracy.

Launching the manifesto and election campaign last Friday, President Mnangagwa appealed to candidates who prevailed in the primary elections held early last week to humbly canvass for support and win people's hearts.

"Before this gathering is Team Zanu-PF , who are the party candidates to the upcoming senatorial, parliamentary, provincial and council elections. I now appeal to my fellow candidates to now go out and humbly canvass for support for the vote of the people of Zimbabwe," he said.

"Ours is a call to be servants of the people. Let us thrive to go out there to win the hearts and minds of the people for them to vote for our party. You do not force people to vote for you."

Commenting directly on the recent primary elections, President Mnangagwa said the revolutionary party would not regress on the process of strengthening its internal democratic systems.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Zanu-PF, #List, #Khaya

Comments

On sale is vw polo

Plan designers available

Comforters for sale

Quantum on sale

On sale is nissan teana

Cattle breeding investment

Handbag sets on sale

On sale is pa system


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

WATCH: Chamisa says he doesn't want ZBC access

35 mins ago | 269 Views

PHOTOS: Back to school

47 mins ago | 344 Views

+70 Zimbabwean farmers in Zambia yearn to return home

2 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Zimbabwe to get Grand Prix facilities?

2 hrs ago | 804 Views

Econet hails broadcast license in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 644 Views

Arthur Mutambara pursues fourth industrial revolution

2 hrs ago | 876 Views

Mujuru pledges one term rule

3 hrs ago | 660 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa, Prophet Mboro in same WhatsApp group?

4 hrs ago | 3818 Views

VPs now at Mnangagwa's mercy

4 hrs ago | 5560 Views

Coalition talks died with Tsvangirai

4 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Chamisa upsets non-Shona speakers in UK

4 hrs ago | 4439 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa prays for kid in wheelchair in UK

5 hrs ago | 2290 Views

Teachers dismiss salary hike reports

5 hrs ago | 1838 Views

Chamisa can't address in English

5 hrs ago | 4115 Views

Matibenga endorses Mujuru

5 hrs ago | 493 Views

MDC Alliance in discord over allocation of seats

5 hrs ago | 864 Views

Decentralise cattle branding, says Chief Maduna

5 hrs ago | 414 Views

Aspiring Zapu candidate promises constituency development policies

5 hrs ago | 213 Views

Mujuru, Khupe in pact. . . as Chamisa is snubbed

5 hrs ago | 1378 Views

'Zanu-PF manifesto populist scam'

5 hrs ago | 482 Views

Mlalazi new PDP spokesman

5 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zanu-PF manifesto a pie in the sky

5 hrs ago | 726 Views

MPs resume Parly business

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

Politicians must deliver on promises

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa plans nationwide tour to sell Zanu-PF manifesto

5 hrs ago | 246 Views

British investment will be secure under an MDC Alliance government

5 hrs ago | 512 Views

BCC mulls setting up mini solar farms

5 hrs ago | 226 Views

Emotions run high at Bongo burial

5 hrs ago | 1526 Views

Govt introduces digital cattle tracking system

5 hrs ago | 450 Views

The MDC-T / Alliance Midlands province - endorses Felix Magalela Mafa Sibanda for vice president.

5 hrs ago | 544 Views

Man drives spear into wife's suspected lover

5 hrs ago | 787 Views

Teenagers arrested for gang rape

5 hrs ago | 830 Views

4th woman sues teacher for maintenance

6 hrs ago | 518 Views

Zanu-PF MP's driver arrested for violence

6 hrs ago | 206 Views

Chiwenga's sister burial tomorrow

6 hrs ago | 455 Views

MDC-T defers primaries amid G40/military links

6 hrs ago | 971 Views

Zanu-PF primaries a success, says Ziyambi

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Chiefs get roads to their homes

6 hrs ago | 309 Views

Zimbabwe ready to regain tourism market share

6 hrs ago | 52 Views

Govt identifies investors for CSC

6 hrs ago | 595 Views

Mnangagwa flies out to Qatar

6 hrs ago | 387 Views

MDC Alliance's UK trip seeks to tarnish the country's image

6 hrs ago | 543 Views

MDC Alliance out to impress the British - Yeah, say why you 'failed to withdraw from flawed elections'

6 hrs ago | 418 Views

Dembare's Lloyd Mutasa fails 3-game ultimatum

6 hrs ago | 241 Views

Goalkeeping howlers cost Bosso

6 hrs ago | 498 Views

Gweru City faces waste nightmare

6 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimra staffer in custody over $2m hit

6 hrs ago | 677 Views

Mnangagwa to engage public on manifesto

6 hrs ago | 110 Views

Chamisa's out of control sexism

6 hrs ago | 1914 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days