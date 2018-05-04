Zanu-PF to officially announce candidates, reruns

News / National

Zanu-PF is expected to make an official announcement of the party's candidates for this year's harmonised elections after completing the issue of primary elections.The candidates were supposed to be officially announced last Friday at the party's 2018 election manifesto and campaign launch in Harare, but this was deferred to give the Politburo an opportunity to make a determination on grievances raised by losing aspirants.zanu-pf national secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo yesterday said the party's Commissariat Department was expected to make the announcement today."The Commissariat is expected to announce the winners tomorrow (today) as well as confirm the areas where there will be re-runs," he said.Last Friday Zanu-PF said there would be reruns in about 10 National Assembly constituencies where legitimate concerns were raised about the polling processes.Zanu-PF's Politburo endorsed the candidature of just below 2 000 cadres who won intra-party primaries to represent the ruling party in the 2018 harmonised elections.The nod was given to around 200 National Assembly aspirants, 60 Senate candidates, 60 Women's quota representatives, 48 provincial council hopefuls, and about 1 900 prospective local authority councillors.A record number of more than 8 000 candidates took part in the primaries that gripped national attention and showcased the ruling party's reinvigorated internal democracy.Launching the manifesto and election campaign last Friday, President Mnangagwa appealed to candidates who prevailed in the primary elections held early last week to humbly canvass for support and win people's hearts."Before this gathering is Team Zanu-PF , who are the party candidates to the upcoming senatorial, parliamentary, provincial and council elections. I now appeal to my fellow candidates to now go out and humbly canvass for support for the vote of the people of Zimbabwe," he said."Ours is a call to be servants of the people. Let us thrive to go out there to win the hearts and minds of the people for them to vote for our party. You do not force people to vote for you."Commenting directly on the recent primary elections, President Mnangagwa said the revolutionary party would not regress on the process of strengthening its internal democratic systems.