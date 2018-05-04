Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gweru City faces waste nightmare

by Staff Reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
GWERU City Council continues to face a waste collection nightmare amid reports that a Harare engineering company, Deven Engineering, contracted to supply a new refuse truck is demanding a $36 000 top up to the $300 000 initial payment.

Early this year, Deven Engineering said it could not deliver the vehicle since the model had been phased out.

Acting town clerk, Vakai Chikwekwe said when council sent specification of the type of the truck it required, the firm then demanded a top up.

"They (Deven Engineering) indicated that there was need for a top up of $36 593," he said at a full council meeting last week. The best way forward is for council to cancel the contract with Deven, re-tender and claim both value and damages from the firm," he said.

In February this year, Gweru mayor, Charles Chikozho revealed that council had paid Deven Engineering in full, for the supply of a Nissan UD80 truck fitted with 19 cubic metre refuse compacter.

At that time, Chikozho indicated that council was mulling a lawsuit against the firm for being dishonest when it indicated that it could no longer supply the vehicle as it had been phased out, despite the local authority already having paid for it.

The council has, since the beginning of this year been running with only two refuse trucks, a situation that has compromised collection time-tables, posing a health hazard to the residents.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - NewsDay

Comments

Sofas on sale

On sale is nissan teana

Boschveld roosters for sale

Comforters for sale

Solar systems on sale

Closure on sale

Alumnium work on offer

House to rent available


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Noah Manyika slams sham Zanu-PF primaries

10 mins ago | 17 Views

Sanctions needed to achieve Zimbabwe reforms?

15 mins ago | 52 Views

WATCH: Chamisa says he doesn't want ZBC access

52 mins ago | 478 Views

PHOTOS: Back to school

1 hr ago | 517 Views

+70 Zimbabwean farmers in Zambia yearn to return home

2 hrs ago | 1253 Views

Zimbabwe to get Grand Prix facilities?

2 hrs ago | 916 Views

Econet hails broadcast license in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 722 Views

Arthur Mutambara pursues fourth industrial revolution

3 hrs ago | 950 Views

Mujuru pledges one term rule

3 hrs ago | 719 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa, Prophet Mboro in same WhatsApp group?

4 hrs ago | 4078 Views

VPs now at Mnangagwa's mercy

5 hrs ago | 5773 Views

Coalition talks died with Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 1538 Views

Chamisa upsets non-Shona speakers in UK

5 hrs ago | 4610 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa prays for kid in wheelchair in UK

5 hrs ago | 2374 Views

Teachers dismiss salary hike reports

5 hrs ago | 1890 Views

Chamisa can't address in English

5 hrs ago | 4286 Views

Matibenga endorses Mujuru

6 hrs ago | 503 Views

MDC Alliance in discord over allocation of seats

6 hrs ago | 894 Views

Decentralise cattle branding, says Chief Maduna

6 hrs ago | 429 Views

Aspiring Zapu candidate promises constituency development policies

6 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mujuru, Khupe in pact. . . as Chamisa is snubbed

6 hrs ago | 1412 Views

'Zanu-PF manifesto populist scam'

6 hrs ago | 497 Views

Mlalazi new PDP spokesman

6 hrs ago | 251 Views

Zanu-PF manifesto a pie in the sky

6 hrs ago | 752 Views

MPs resume Parly business

6 hrs ago | 206 Views

Politicians must deliver on promises

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mnangagwa plans nationwide tour to sell Zanu-PF manifesto

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

British investment will be secure under an MDC Alliance government

6 hrs ago | 526 Views

BCC mulls setting up mini solar farms

6 hrs ago | 231 Views

Emotions run high at Bongo burial

6 hrs ago | 1579 Views

Govt introduces digital cattle tracking system

6 hrs ago | 464 Views

The MDC-T / Alliance Midlands province - endorses Felix Magalela Mafa Sibanda for vice president.

6 hrs ago | 564 Views

Man drives spear into wife's suspected lover

6 hrs ago | 816 Views

Teenagers arrested for gang rape

6 hrs ago | 865 Views

4th woman sues teacher for maintenance

6 hrs ago | 546 Views

Zanu-PF MP's driver arrested for violence

6 hrs ago | 208 Views

Chiwenga's sister burial tomorrow

6 hrs ago | 468 Views

MDC-T defers primaries amid G40/military links

6 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Zanu-PF primaries a success, says Ziyambi

6 hrs ago | 117 Views

Chiefs get roads to their homes

6 hrs ago | 322 Views

Zimbabwe ready to regain tourism market share

6 hrs ago | 53 Views

Govt identifies investors for CSC

6 hrs ago | 621 Views

Mnangagwa flies out to Qatar

6 hrs ago | 397 Views

MDC Alliance's UK trip seeks to tarnish the country's image

6 hrs ago | 556 Views

MDC Alliance out to impress the British - Yeah, say why you 'failed to withdraw from flawed elections'

6 hrs ago | 424 Views

Dembare's Lloyd Mutasa fails 3-game ultimatum

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Goalkeeping howlers cost Bosso

6 hrs ago | 517 Views

Zimra staffer in custody over $2m hit

6 hrs ago | 696 Views

Zanu-PF to officially announce candidates, reruns

6 hrs ago | 399 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days