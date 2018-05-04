Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt identifies investors for CSC

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Government has identified several investors willing to fund the resuscitation of the Cold Storage Company amid reports that at least $100 million was required to bring the parastatal back on its feet.

The development comes in the wake of reports that the planned financial injection by the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) into CSC suffered a stillbirth, forcing Government to turn its focus elsewhere.

Agriculture, Lands and Rural Resettlement Deputy Minister Davis Marapira said CSC required a capital injection of up to $100 million to start firing from all cylinders.

Deputy Minister Marapira said Government was in talks with several investors to pour money into the company.

"We have so far identified about five local and foreign investors who are interested in pouring money to revive CSC and at the moment talks are ongoing and we are optimistic that something will be worked out, paving the way for the chosen investor to come on board.

"The company (CSC) requires between $60 and $100 million to start operating normally and we are quite confident that a deal will be struck to breathe life into the company in the near future," he said.

Deputy Minister Marapira said Government had cast its net wider to identify an investor with the financial muscle that would return CSC to its best.

"The fact that we are in talks with several investors about reviving CSC means that the deal with NSSA is no longer on the table, but I don't want to say much about that, save to point out that Government wants an investor to revive CSC," he said.

The deputy minister said it was still premature to reveal the identity of some of the shortlisted investors prepared to pour in money to revive CSC.

Lowveld sugar producer Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe is touted as one of the companies considering an equity stake in CSC, in a development that will spark life into the struggling parastatal.

Deputy Minister Marapira said Government was not keen on a piecemeal revival of CSC, but wanted all CSC depots countrywide to be up and running at full capacity again.

"We are not only looking for investors for the revival of CSC in Masvingo, but we want to revive all the depots, some of which are currently mothballed. We want the company to return to its glorious old days," said Deputy Minister Marapira.

At its peak, CSC, used to employ thousands of employees, with the company being among the country's top foreign currency earners through beef shipments to the European Union.

CSC's Masvingo depot used to be the province's biggest employer, with 400 beasts being slaughtered daily.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #CSC, #Investor, #Govt

Comments

Handbag sets on sale

House to rent available

Closure on sale

On sale is nissan teana

House to rent

On sale is pa system

Golf for swap

Comforters for sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

WATCH: Chamisa says he doesn't want ZBC access

32 mins ago | 225 Views

PHOTOS: Back to school

43 mins ago | 310 Views

+70 Zimbabwean farmers in Zambia yearn to return home

2 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Zimbabwe to get Grand Prix facilities?

2 hrs ago | 780 Views

Econet hails broadcast license in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 628 Views

Arthur Mutambara pursues fourth industrial revolution

2 hrs ago | 855 Views

Mujuru pledges one term rule

2 hrs ago | 650 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa, Prophet Mboro in same WhatsApp group?

4 hrs ago | 3772 Views

VPs now at Mnangagwa's mercy

4 hrs ago | 5499 Views

Coalition talks died with Tsvangirai

4 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Chamisa upsets non-Shona speakers in UK

4 hrs ago | 4404 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa prays for kid in wheelchair in UK

5 hrs ago | 2264 Views

Teachers dismiss salary hike reports

5 hrs ago | 1829 Views

Chamisa can't address in English

5 hrs ago | 4085 Views

Matibenga endorses Mujuru

5 hrs ago | 489 Views

MDC Alliance in discord over allocation of seats

5 hrs ago | 856 Views

Decentralise cattle branding, says Chief Maduna

5 hrs ago | 412 Views

Aspiring Zapu candidate promises constituency development policies

5 hrs ago | 212 Views

Mujuru, Khupe in pact. . . as Chamisa is snubbed

5 hrs ago | 1368 Views

'Zanu-PF manifesto populist scam'

5 hrs ago | 481 Views

Mlalazi new PDP spokesman

5 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zanu-PF manifesto a pie in the sky

5 hrs ago | 720 Views

MPs resume Parly business

5 hrs ago | 200 Views

Politicians must deliver on promises

5 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa plans nationwide tour to sell Zanu-PF manifesto

5 hrs ago | 246 Views

British investment will be secure under an MDC Alliance government

5 hrs ago | 510 Views

BCC mulls setting up mini solar farms

5 hrs ago | 223 Views

Emotions run high at Bongo burial

5 hrs ago | 1519 Views

Govt introduces digital cattle tracking system

5 hrs ago | 445 Views

The MDC-T / Alliance Midlands province - endorses Felix Magalela Mafa Sibanda for vice president.

5 hrs ago | 539 Views

Man drives spear into wife's suspected lover

5 hrs ago | 782 Views

Teenagers arrested for gang rape

5 hrs ago | 818 Views

4th woman sues teacher for maintenance

5 hrs ago | 515 Views

Zanu-PF MP's driver arrested for violence

5 hrs ago | 205 Views

Chiwenga's sister burial tomorrow

5 hrs ago | 450 Views

MDC-T defers primaries amid G40/military links

5 hrs ago | 958 Views

Zanu-PF primaries a success, says Ziyambi

5 hrs ago | 112 Views

Chiefs get roads to their homes

5 hrs ago | 303 Views

Zimbabwe ready to regain tourism market share

6 hrs ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa flies out to Qatar

6 hrs ago | 384 Views

MDC Alliance's UK trip seeks to tarnish the country's image

6 hrs ago | 536 Views

MDC Alliance out to impress the British - Yeah, say why you 'failed to withdraw from flawed elections'

6 hrs ago | 416 Views

Dembare's Lloyd Mutasa fails 3-game ultimatum

6 hrs ago | 237 Views

Goalkeeping howlers cost Bosso

6 hrs ago | 497 Views

Gweru City faces waste nightmare

6 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimra staffer in custody over $2m hit

6 hrs ago | 670 Views

Zanu-PF to officially announce candidates, reruns

6 hrs ago | 385 Views

Mnangagwa to engage public on manifesto

6 hrs ago | 108 Views

Chamisa's out of control sexism

6 hrs ago | 1894 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days