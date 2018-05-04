Latest News Editor's Choice


Chiefs get roads to their homes

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago
GOVERNMENT has started rehabilitating and opening up roads leading to chiefs' homesteads in Mashonaland West Province in a development that has been welcomed by the chiefs and the communities they lead.

The District Development Fund (DDF), which is spearheading the programme, is also sinking boreholes at all the 28 chiefs' homesteads in the province.

This is in line with a Government directive following the meeting between the chiefs from across the country and President Mnangwagwa in Gweru early this year.

In an interview, DDF provincial coordinator Mr Erikano Chikande said they had already completed working on roads leading to homes of traditional leaders in Sanyati and Hurungwe districts.

"So far we have completed three roads leading to Chief Hozheri, Chief Neuso and Chief Chundu homes in Hurungwe," he said.

"The programme is being extended to all chiefs in the province so that people can access them easily and also ensure that they have access to water as we will also sink boreholes at their homes."

At least 25 kilometres of each road would be worked on, starting from the main road to the chief's homes. Mr Chikande said the boreholes that would be sunk at the chief's homes would be used by the whole community. Chief Chundu welcomed the development saying the roads should also get attention whenever routine maintenance is being done on other roads.

"This is a very welcome development, which we believe should be extended to every traditional leader, depending on availability of resources. DDF has done about 200 metres and that gives respectability to the chiefs," he said.

The programme is covering all the seven districts in Mashonaland West Province.

Meanwhile, DDF is also opening up roads leading to at least five schools in the province.

The schools are Tavoyi Primary and secondary schools, Chitamba Primary School in Hurungwe and Sadoma primary in Makonde District.

Work is currently in progress at Just Right Primary School in Hurungwe. Mr Chikande said the schools have no proper infrastructure.

"We are opening up access roads and providing water through drilling of boreholes as part of our community assistance programme."

The programme is targeting disadvantaged schools.

Source - the herald
More on: #Chiefs, #Roads, #Zanu-PF

Most Popular In 7 Days