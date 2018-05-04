Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF primaries a success, says Ziyambi

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
THE Zanu-PF provincial leadership in Mashonaland West Province has described the just-ended primary elections as a huge success.

However, voting in the outstanding Zvimba North constituency would be finalised this weekend, according to provincial chairman Ziyambi Ziyambi.

Ziyambi said the elections were a key step in improving the party's internal democratic process.

"By and large, these were hugely successful elections, which showed that democracy is alive in the party and this was a positive step in strengthening the process," he said.

"We have results from all the centres except for Zvimba North, where elections were not held. We expect the process of voting to be completed by this Saturday."

The elections, he said, had seen a lot of upsets and the coming in of new faces in several constituencies in the province.

"There is a mix of the old and the new, which will hopefully make Parliament exciting and progressive.

"We have youths coming in constituencies such as Hurungwe North and Central, Kariba, Sanyati and Zvimba East among others," he said.

Ziyambi said various weaknesses were noted during the process, including late delivery of ballot material and use of contestants' vehicles to deliver the material.

He said the cell verification process was not completed, which created challenges during voting as some people tried to manipulate the registers in their favour.

In any contest, he said, complaints were inevitable as losers would not always take defeat well.

National elections committee representative in the province Sydney Nyanungo is on record saying they will recommend a rerun in some areas owing to allegations of fraud and misconduct by some contestants.

Several party heavyweights in the province, including Rueben Marumahoko (Hurungwe North), Douglas Mombeshora (Mhangura), Faber Chidarikire (Chinhoyi) and Isaac Mackenzie have fallen by the wayside.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Ziyambi, #Zanu-PF, #2018

Comments

Comforters for sale

Cattle breeding investment

Plan designers available

Golf for swap

Keyboard on sale

Honda fit for sale

Alumnium work on offer

Sofas on sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Noah Manyika slams sham Zanu-PF primaries

8 mins ago | 16 Views

Sanctions needed to achieve Zimbabwe reforms?

13 mins ago | 43 Views

WATCH: Chamisa says he doesn't want ZBC access

50 mins ago | 456 Views

PHOTOS: Back to school

1 hr ago | 484 Views

+70 Zimbabwean farmers in Zambia yearn to return home

2 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Zimbabwe to get Grand Prix facilities?

2 hrs ago | 900 Views

Econet hails broadcast license in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 712 Views

Arthur Mutambara pursues fourth industrial revolution

3 hrs ago | 943 Views

Mujuru pledges one term rule

3 hrs ago | 713 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa, Prophet Mboro in same WhatsApp group?

4 hrs ago | 4037 Views

VPs now at Mnangagwa's mercy

5 hrs ago | 5743 Views

Coalition talks died with Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 1519 Views

Chamisa upsets non-Shona speakers in UK

5 hrs ago | 4580 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa prays for kid in wheelchair in UK

5 hrs ago | 2363 Views

Teachers dismiss salary hike reports

5 hrs ago | 1885 Views

Chamisa can't address in English

5 hrs ago | 4270 Views

Matibenga endorses Mujuru

6 hrs ago | 501 Views

MDC Alliance in discord over allocation of seats

6 hrs ago | 894 Views

Decentralise cattle branding, says Chief Maduna

6 hrs ago | 427 Views

Aspiring Zapu candidate promises constituency development policies

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

Mujuru, Khupe in pact. . . as Chamisa is snubbed

6 hrs ago | 1408 Views

'Zanu-PF manifesto populist scam'

6 hrs ago | 495 Views

Mlalazi new PDP spokesman

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zanu-PF manifesto a pie in the sky

6 hrs ago | 748 Views

MPs resume Parly business

6 hrs ago | 206 Views

Politicians must deliver on promises

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mnangagwa plans nationwide tour to sell Zanu-PF manifesto

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

British investment will be secure under an MDC Alliance government

6 hrs ago | 526 Views

BCC mulls setting up mini solar farms

6 hrs ago | 231 Views

Emotions run high at Bongo burial

6 hrs ago | 1576 Views

Govt introduces digital cattle tracking system

6 hrs ago | 462 Views

The MDC-T / Alliance Midlands province - endorses Felix Magalela Mafa Sibanda for vice president.

6 hrs ago | 563 Views

Man drives spear into wife's suspected lover

6 hrs ago | 812 Views

Teenagers arrested for gang rape

6 hrs ago | 858 Views

4th woman sues teacher for maintenance

6 hrs ago | 540 Views

Zanu-PF MP's driver arrested for violence

6 hrs ago | 208 Views

Chiwenga's sister burial tomorrow

6 hrs ago | 466 Views

MDC-T defers primaries amid G40/military links

6 hrs ago | 997 Views

Chiefs get roads to their homes

6 hrs ago | 320 Views

Zimbabwe ready to regain tourism market share

6 hrs ago | 52 Views

Govt identifies investors for CSC

6 hrs ago | 619 Views

Mnangagwa flies out to Qatar

6 hrs ago | 396 Views

MDC Alliance's UK trip seeks to tarnish the country's image

6 hrs ago | 555 Views

MDC Alliance out to impress the British - Yeah, say why you 'failed to withdraw from flawed elections'

6 hrs ago | 422 Views

Dembare's Lloyd Mutasa fails 3-game ultimatum

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Goalkeeping howlers cost Bosso

6 hrs ago | 516 Views

Gweru City faces waste nightmare

6 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimra staffer in custody over $2m hit

6 hrs ago | 693 Views

Zanu-PF to officially announce candidates, reruns

6 hrs ago | 399 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days