MDC-T defers primaries amid G40/military links

News / National

by Staff reporter

The MDC-T led by Mr Nelson Chamisa has deferred the holding of primary elections scheduled for this weekend following discussions over the inclusion of Zanu-PF rejects from the G40 cabal.The discussions with the G40 cabal were confirmed by the surprise appearance at an MDC-T rally in Harare South of former legislator for the area Mr Shadreck Mashayamombe on Thursday.Former Bikita South representative Mr Jappy Jaboon provided his trucks to ferry prty supporters when the MDC Alliance held its rally at Nyika Growth Point a fortnight ago.Both Messrs Jaboon and Mashayamombe were spotted in Bikita on the day of the rally. Party officials who were eyeing to represent the party were now disillusioned and weighing their options to stand as independents.In an interview, MDC-T acting national chairperson Mr Morgan Komichi said the party was still to come up with a date for primary elections. "There are internal party processes that are currently underway and once we are through with that, we will set a date," said Mr Ko- michi.Party sources said the MDC-T wanted to tap into the support enjoyed by some G40 cabal members."The idea is that where we feel that these guys have support, we do not field a candidate. But that is subject to the success of ongoing discussions," said a source."Should that succeed, it has the potential effect of creating an implosion because some candidates had done their work in those areas. There is already disgruntlement over those plans. What worsens the situation is that there was no consultation. We just saw Mashayamombe coming to the rally and being allowed on the podium to speak."Mr Jaboon admitted that he provided transport to MDC-T supporters but said it was a business transaction.Mr Mashayamombe was not reachable for comment at the time of going to press.