Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF MP's driver arrested for violence

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
A DRIVER for Zanu-PF legislator for Njube-Lobengula Constituency Maidei Mpala has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman at a polling station in Njube suburb.

Samuel Goredema (47) from Njube suburb allegedly punched Mrs Patty Ncube on Sunday at Njube open space polling station following an argument.

He pleaded not guilty to assault charges when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube last week.

Mr Ncube remanded him out of custody to May 10 for trial.

Prosecuting Mrs Memory Ndlovu told the court that on Sunday at around 7PM Zanu-PF supporters were gathered at Njube open space polling station waiting for the primary election results.

"Mrs Ncube was among the people who were waiting for the results," said Mrs Ndlovu

"On seeing Mrs Ncube who was arguing with other supporters, Goredema went behind her and hit her twice on the left shoulder with fists. After hitting the complainant Goredema left the scene."

A police report was made leading to Goredema's arrest.

Mrs Ncube was referred to hospital for medical examination and a medical report may be produced in court.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Comforters for sale

Cattle breeding investment

Plan designers available

Golf for swap

Keyboard on sale

Honda fit for sale

Alumnium work on offer

Sofas on sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Noah Manyika slams sham Zanu-PF primaries

9 mins ago | 16 Views

Sanctions needed to achieve Zimbabwe reforms?

13 mins ago | 44 Views

WATCH: Chamisa says he doesn't want ZBC access

50 mins ago | 462 Views

PHOTOS: Back to school

1 hr ago | 488 Views

+70 Zimbabwean farmers in Zambia yearn to return home

2 hrs ago | 1237 Views

Zimbabwe to get Grand Prix facilities?

2 hrs ago | 903 Views

Econet hails broadcast license in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 713 Views

Arthur Mutambara pursues fourth industrial revolution

3 hrs ago | 943 Views

Mujuru pledges one term rule

3 hrs ago | 713 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa, Prophet Mboro in same WhatsApp group?

4 hrs ago | 4044 Views

VPs now at Mnangagwa's mercy

5 hrs ago | 5749 Views

Coalition talks died with Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 1525 Views

Chamisa upsets non-Shona speakers in UK

5 hrs ago | 4583 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa prays for kid in wheelchair in UK

5 hrs ago | 2365 Views

Teachers dismiss salary hike reports

5 hrs ago | 1886 Views

Chamisa can't address in English

5 hrs ago | 4273 Views

Matibenga endorses Mujuru

6 hrs ago | 501 Views

MDC Alliance in discord over allocation of seats

6 hrs ago | 894 Views

Decentralise cattle branding, says Chief Maduna

6 hrs ago | 427 Views

Aspiring Zapu candidate promises constituency development policies

6 hrs ago | 221 Views

Mujuru, Khupe in pact. . . as Chamisa is snubbed

6 hrs ago | 1408 Views

'Zanu-PF manifesto populist scam'

6 hrs ago | 495 Views

Mlalazi new PDP spokesman

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zanu-PF manifesto a pie in the sky

6 hrs ago | 748 Views

MPs resume Parly business

6 hrs ago | 206 Views

Politicians must deliver on promises

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mnangagwa plans nationwide tour to sell Zanu-PF manifesto

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

British investment will be secure under an MDC Alliance government

6 hrs ago | 526 Views

BCC mulls setting up mini solar farms

6 hrs ago | 231 Views

Emotions run high at Bongo burial

6 hrs ago | 1576 Views

Govt introduces digital cattle tracking system

6 hrs ago | 462 Views

The MDC-T / Alliance Midlands province - endorses Felix Magalela Mafa Sibanda for vice president.

6 hrs ago | 563 Views

Man drives spear into wife's suspected lover

6 hrs ago | 812 Views

Teenagers arrested for gang rape

6 hrs ago | 860 Views

4th woman sues teacher for maintenance

6 hrs ago | 541 Views

Chiwenga's sister burial tomorrow

6 hrs ago | 466 Views

MDC-T defers primaries amid G40/military links

6 hrs ago | 997 Views

Zanu-PF primaries a success, says Ziyambi

6 hrs ago | 117 Views

Chiefs get roads to their homes

6 hrs ago | 320 Views

Zimbabwe ready to regain tourism market share

6 hrs ago | 53 Views

Govt identifies investors for CSC

6 hrs ago | 619 Views

Mnangagwa flies out to Qatar

6 hrs ago | 396 Views

MDC Alliance's UK trip seeks to tarnish the country's image

6 hrs ago | 555 Views

MDC Alliance out to impress the British - Yeah, say why you 'failed to withdraw from flawed elections'

6 hrs ago | 422 Views

Dembare's Lloyd Mutasa fails 3-game ultimatum

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Goalkeeping howlers cost Bosso

6 hrs ago | 517 Views

Gweru City faces waste nightmare

6 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimra staffer in custody over $2m hit

6 hrs ago | 693 Views

Zanu-PF to officially announce candidates, reruns

6 hrs ago | 399 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days