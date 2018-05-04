Zanu-PF MP's driver arrested for violence

News / National

by Staff reporter

A DRIVER for Zanu-PF legislator for Njube-Lobengula Constituency Maidei Mpala has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman at a polling station in Njube suburb.Samuel Goredema (47) from Njube suburb allegedly punched Mrs Patty Ncube on Sunday at Njube open space polling station following an argument.He pleaded not guilty to assault charges when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube last week.Mr Ncube remanded him out of custody to May 10 for trial.Prosecuting Mrs Memory Ndlovu told the court that on Sunday at around 7PM Zanu-PF supporters were gathered at Njube open space polling station waiting for the primary election results."Mrs Ncube was among the people who were waiting for the results," said Mrs Ndlovu"On seeing Mrs Ncube who was arguing with other supporters, Goredema went behind her and hit her twice on the left shoulder with fists. After hitting the complainant Goredema left the scene."A police report was made leading to Goredema's arrest.Mrs Ncube was referred to hospital for medical examination and a medical report may be produced in court.