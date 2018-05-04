4th woman sues teacher for maintenance

News / National

by Staff reporter

A TEACHER from Nesigwe Primary School in Nkayi who sired seven children with different women has been dragged to the Maintenance Court by the fourth woman suing him for child support.Peacemore Ncube demanded $150 from her estranged boyfriend Tawanda Chikava for the upkeep of their two-year-old child."Your worship he has never done anything for the child. I have always been taking care of my son since he was born. It's high time his father plays a financial role in his life. I am requesting $150 for child upkeep," she said.In his defence Chikava said he could not afford to pay $150 and produced a pay slip with a net salary of $112 a month.Chikava who is not married told the court that he sired seven children with different women."The money she is asking for is more than what I get after deductions. I receive a net salary $112 after deductions. I have seven children in total who stay with their mothers but they depend on me. I am paying maintenance for three of the children. I also took a loan that is being deducted from my salary. I can afford to give her $50 a month," he said.Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi ordered Chikava to pay $50 a month for the upkeep of his minor child."You will pay $50 for one minor child from May 2018 until your child turns 18 or becomes self supportive," he said.