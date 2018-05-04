Latest News Editor's Choice


Teenagers arrested for gang rape

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Two teenagers from Bulawayo have been arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl several times on one night in New Magwegwe suburb.

Tapelo Ncube (18) from Lobengula suburb and Thabani Nkala (18) from New Magwegwe suburb allegedly raped the juvenile who cannot be named for ethical reasons on Thursday night.

They allegedly kept her at Nkala's home the whole night.

The two were not asked to plead to rape charges when they appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube on Friday last week.

Mr Ncube released them on $200 bail each.

They will appear in court on May 16 for provision of a trial date at the High Court.

Prosecuting, Mrs Memory Ndlovu said on Thursday at around 6PM Ncube and Nkala met the juvenile while she was on her way to the shops.

"The two accused persons grabbed the girl by the hand and dragged her to Nkala's place of residence. When they got to the house they took her to a room with no lights. Ncube then had sexual intercourse with the complainant several times without her consent. He threatened to stab her with a knife if she screamed. Afterwards Nkala took the girl to another room where he raped her once without protection."

The court heard that the girl's brother saw the girl leaving the accused's place of residence.

After interrogation the girl narrated her ordeal to her brother who filed a police report.

The juvenile was referred to hospital for medical examination and a medical report may be produced in court as evidence.
Source - chronicle

